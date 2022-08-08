ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash

One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Two killed in motorcyle crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
2 drivers die in Richland County crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Two killed in Crawford County Motorcycle accident

CRAWFORD COUNTY-On Sunday at 1:36 PM, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson TWP Fire, and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. Gary Sprague was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd with passenger Rachel Crawford on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Gary...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash

Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center. Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash outside of Lakeview

A Lakeview man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Stokes Township, Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Michael Vogler, 57, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 235 North, near Township Road 240, when he approached a curve, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
LAKEVIEW, OH
Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
ASHLAND, OH
Man arrested for disorderly conduct, then allegedly threatens to kill officer

SANDUSKY – A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony early Sunday morning after he allegedly caused issues at a house and then resisted and threatened police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Shelby Street house for a report of Darrin Williams causing issues. Earlier that day, Williams was trespassed from the Speedway on Campbell Street. He also dealt with police after being found passed out in a bathroom at Strobel Field, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
Man shot at east Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
COLUMBUS, OH

