Read full article on original website
Related
wktn.com
Woman Killed in Early Tuesday Morning Crash
One person was killed in a crash that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 20,000 block of County Road 75. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 3:15 Tuesday morning. They found that a car had traveled off...
Three dead after back-to-back motorcycle crashes in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than 30 minutes after a motorcycle crash near Bucyrus killed two people, a 35-year-old motorcyclist crashed and died less than 10 miles away. At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Ramon Sanders Jr., of Willard, Ohio, was driving northbound in a Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorcycle in Sandusky Township when he […]
Galion Inquirer
Two killed in motorcyle crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
cleveland19.com
2 drivers die in Richland County crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbco.com
Two killed in Crawford County Motorcycle accident
CRAWFORD COUNTY-On Sunday at 1:36 PM, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson TWP Fire, and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. Gary Sprague was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd with passenger Rachel Crawford on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Gary...
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash
Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center. Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
2 killed in NE Ohio crash
A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Knox Pages
Man charged in Knox County crash that killed mother, injured 3 family members
MOUNT VERNON -- The man accused of causing a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 1 that killed a Mount Vernon mother and left her husband and two of her children critically injured has been charged with four felonies, according to Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville. Vince G. Arthur, 36, of Rineyville,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
peakofohio.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash outside of Lakeview
A Lakeview man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Stokes Township, Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Michael Vogler, 57, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 235 North, near Township Road 240, when he approached a curve, left the roadway, and struck a guardrail.
cleveland19.com
Erie County Sheriff deputies look for missing elderly man with medical issues
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Erie County Sheriff deputies are asking for help in locating a missing elderly man last seen on Aug. 8. Deputies said Peter Mahalow left his home driving his 2022 white Audi station wagon, license plate JBV2262. According to deputies, family members recently found Mahalow at...
cleveland19.com
Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
Barn fire that injured firefighter ruled arson
A reward is now being offered for information after a barn fire in Huron County that injured a firefighter has been ruled arson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
Man involved in Bluffton officer death sentenced on Medina County charges
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges stemming from a multi-county police chase and fatally striking a Bluffton police officer was sentenced on his Medina County charges on Monday. According to court documents, Dante Tate was sentenced to two years in jail after he was convicted of Failure...
Lorain Co. Sheriff's Office deputies train for the unexpected behind the wheel
Lorain County Sheriff’s Deputies spent part of Tuesday preparing for what might be down the road. They’re practicing behind the wheel at Dragway 42.
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport
ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
Investigators find 3 dead dogs, 25 more in cages in Ashland County home
Sheriff's deputies and humane agents are investigating after 25 dogs were seized from a home in Ashland County.
4 arrested, charged in missing Ohio man’s murder
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
huroninsider.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct, then allegedly threatens to kill officer
SANDUSKY – A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony early Sunday morning after he allegedly caused issues at a house and then resisted and threatened police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Shelby Street house for a report of Darrin Williams causing issues. Earlier that day, Williams was trespassed from the Speedway on Campbell Street. He also dealt with police after being found passed out in a bathroom at Strobel Field, the report states.
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland sheriff deputies find 3 dead dogs, 25 caged in Sullivan Township house
ASHLAND — Ashland County sheriff deputies found three dead beagle dogs and 25 others being held in feces-laden cages in a searing house on Tuesday, a news release stated. The search was prompted by a call from the Ashland County Humane Society on Monday. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting...
Comments / 0