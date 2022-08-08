ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicki Lea Carden

Vicki Lea Carden, 65 of Choteau, passed away August 4, 2022 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana after a battle with heart failure and heart break. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home in Choteau and per Vicki’s wishes no services will be held.
Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds

The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening. About 150 homes are now in...
