Vicki Lea Carden, 65 of Choteau, passed away August 4, 2022 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana after a battle with heart failure and heart break. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home in Choteau and per Vicki’s wishes no services will be held.
