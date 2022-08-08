Read full article on original website
For decades IDOC has help bring beauty to the Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's a year-long process to get the flowers and landscaping done at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. In April, Jerry Morgan, landscape supervisor, and a team from the Illinois Department of Corrections will head out to the fairgrounds to plant flowers. All of the plants come from greenhouses on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and an Illinois correctional center. Morgan explained in the fall his team collects seeds and will collect flowers to grow in the greenhouses.
Search for new ambulance service nearing end
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, four ambulances services presented before the City of Decatur Administrative Hearing. This hearing comes after the recent Decatur Ambulance Service closure announcement by HSHS St. Mary's. Since June, the City of Decatur has worked to bring in a new service for the city. On...
Man gets 12 years for attack that left baby in medically induced coma
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a child after he repeatedly hit a baby in the head, placing the child in a medically induced coma. Christopher Pulliam was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He must serve at least 85 percent of that sentence before he could be eligible for release. As part of the plea deal, two other charges were dropped.
SEA Union votes down contract from District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield's teachers union has voted against a contract proposal from District 186. 80% of members of the Springfield Education Association voted to turn down the deal. WAND News spoke with educators in the district who said the main concerns were about school security and classroom size....
Rooster statue stolen from Krekels in Decatur found
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Krekels Dairy Maid said their beloved rooster statue is located, according to the restaurant. The restaurant asked for the public's help after a rooster statue was stolen just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Video shows two men driving up in a black Honda Accord and taking...
Location of 1908 Springfield Race Riot being considered for new park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There might be a new national park in Springfield. The site would display artifacts uncovered by recent construction in the area of Madison Street and the 10th Street Rail Corridor. The National Park Service (NPS) is working through preliminary steps to see if a new park would be a possibility.
Police: Springfield gang member sentenced to 10 years on multiple gun charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for multiple gun charges from 2020. According to Sangamon Co. State's Attorney Dan Wright, Keanthony D. Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
KANSAS concert with Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon canceled
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled. Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details...
$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
Rantoul Family Sports Complex to host over one thousand athletes
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Rantoul will host over 50 sports teams this weekend at the Rantoul Family Sports Center. This is the first partnership between Visit Champaign County, Rank Up Events, and the Rantoul Family Sports Center. Elite athletes from across the Midwest are set to compete on August 12th to August 14th.
17-year-old shot and killed in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Decatur Monday night has been identified. Damarion W. Wright of Decatur died after being shot in the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Ave. around 6:50 p.m. Wright was rushed to the hospital after the shooting but did...
6-year-old in critical condition after two vehicle crash in Sangamon County
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A 6-year-old boy was airlifted to St. Johns Hospital in critical condition on Wednesday, after a two vehicle crash in Sangamon County. According to police, at 8:42 a.m., Sangamon County Deputies were dispatched to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Cardinal Hill Road and Hunter Road, southeast of Rochester.
DPS Board of Education President announces resignation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Public Schools Board of Education President Dan Oakes announces he will be stepping down from his position on the Board, after serving seven terms in office. School Board officials say President Oakes informed the Board at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting that the next...
Douglas County Engineer announces continuation of road projects
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Douglas County Engineer is announcing several road repairs and construction projects that are continuing this week. The following roadways will be closed to through traffic from 8:00 a.m. Thursday, August 11 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 12:. CR 1425N between CR 2550E and IL...
Police: Victim and suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash knew each other
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency...
Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Agriculture announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State Fairgrounds during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds to one way counterclockwise. Also, both...
3 injured in Sunday morning shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Multiple people were shot early Sunday morning in Decatur, according to police. According to Decatur Police, officers responded to the intersection of N. Illinois and E. Main Street at 4:45 a.m. Sunday for a reporter of shots fired. When officers arrived, they said they found a crowd...
Midnight Madness at Arcola as high school football returns
ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) -- High school football in the state of Illinois started at midnight and some teams wanted to get started right away. That includes Arcola who strapped up their helmets and got to work right at midnight. Arcola is coming off of a 9-3 season including going 7-0...
Urbana High School's varsity football season cancelled
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana High School varsity football season has already come to an end. School district officials made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the school's varsity play has been cancelled due to low athlete turnout. According to the News-Gazette, Urbana now joins Fisher in canceling its varsity play...
Small senior class leading by example for Maroa-Forsyth
MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- We continuing preview area high school football teams. Today, we focus on Maroa-Forsyth. The Trojans went 8-3 last season including a 7-2 record in the Sangamo. Maroa-Forsyth will of course be led by head coach Josh Jostes who has high hopes for this group... This 2023...
