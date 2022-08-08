Kyle Richards explains why she missed Teresa Giudice’s wedding

Kyle Richards revealed she did not attend Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ wedding because she was in the process of moving homes in Colorado.

“I’m out of town! We moved into a new house in Aspen. I let Teresa know in advance,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star responded when Instagram account @cici.loves.you DMed her to ask why she missed Saturday’s ceremony in New Jersey.

Kyle Richards explained why she skipped Teresa Giudice’s wedding. Getty Images for Hayu

Richards, 53, was invited to the wedding after getting closer to the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 50, on Season 1 of the Peacock spinoff “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Fortunately for the bride, two of her other “RHUGT” co-stars, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” were able to attend her big day .

Richards starred on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” alongside Giudice and Melissa Gorga. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fellow castmates Ramona Singer, who leaked Giudice’s wedding venue and date in June, and Luann de Lesseps of “The Real Housewives of New York City” also skipped out on the wedding. However, de Lesseps, 57, did post on Instagram to celebrate the newlyweds.

“Congratulations @teresagiudice & @louiearuelas 💗💍🎉 So happy for you both! Wishing you love always & sexytime 😉,” wrote the cabaret performer, who has been filming her “Simple Life”-esque reality show in Illinois with Sonja Morgan.

“RHONY” star Dorinda Medley was able to attend. Instagram/dorindamedley

Other leading ladies from the Bravo franchise who were in attendance included Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley of “RHONY,” Alexia Echevarria of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” Chanel Ayan of “The Real Housewives of Dubai,” Ashley Darby of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and Phaedra Parks of “RHOA.”

Giudice’s “RHONJ” co-stars Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin served as bridesmaids, and all of her other current cast members also attended — except for one.

Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga didn’t attend Giudice’s wedding. Instagram/bravotv

Page Six broke the news Friday that Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, refused to go to the wedding at the last minute.

“There was a very tense ‘Housewives’ finale filmed earlier this week,” a source told us.

Giudice and Ruelas started dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2021. Instagram/tapsnap1165

A second source claimed Giudice had repeated a rumor meant to “cause drama” in Joe and Melissa’s marriage.

Instead of going to the wedding, the Gorgas opted to spend the weekend on the Jersey Shore . They were photographed returning home Sunday.

Regardless, Giudice danced the night away with her “chosen family” at the Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ.

The newlyweds gave a speech about their “chosen family” amid their feud with the Gorgas. Instagram/leonardjresq/

The Bravolebrity said “I do” in a Mark Zunino off-the-shoulder gown with a mermaid silhouette and a crystal tiara by Bridal Styles Couture that fit over her poofy updo. She paired the look with a veil embroidered with the Italian phrase “Sempre Insieme” (which translates to “Always Together”) – matching the tattoo she got in honor of her late mother , Antonia Gorga, in March 2021.

Giudice’s four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice , served as bridesmaids in matching light pink satin dresses.