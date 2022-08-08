ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Seventeen-Year-Old

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in location a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Imani Trenice Williams was last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity

Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
OLNEY, MD
DC News Now

Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives From Gaithersburg Police Department Are Investigating Monday Afternoon Stabbing

UPDATE: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section have arrested and charged 61-years-old, Ricky Stevens of Gaithersburg, MD with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Ricky Stevens was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond. Per the Gaithersburg Police...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
#Tomlinson Terrace
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

