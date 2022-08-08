Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Police Investigating Jewelry Store Smash and Grab Robbery
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry...
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Seventeen-Year-Old
For Immediate Release: Tuesday, August 9, 2022 Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in location a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Imani Trenice Williams was last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the...
15-Year-Old Missing in Essex; Police Issue Alert
ESSEX, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department has issued a missing person alert for...
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
WATCH: People with sledgehammer smash cases, steal jewelry from store in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said detectives were trying to find three people who burglarized a jewelry store in July.
Missing Prince William woman found
According to police, 27-year-old Stephanie Ivonne Martinez was last seen at around 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on the 14000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge. She was last seen wearing an orange hat, sunglasses, a dark-colored sports bra and black shorts.
Arrest made in stabbing in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after a stabbing that left someone seriously hurt. The Gaithersburg Police Department (GPD) said officers arrested Ricky Stevens, 61, of Gaithersburg. The charges against him are First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. Police said around 4:30 p.m, on Monday, […]
Detectives From Gaithersburg Police Department Are Investigating Monday Afternoon Stabbing
UPDATE: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section have arrested and charged 61-years-old, Ricky Stevens of Gaithersburg, MD with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment. Ricky Stevens was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond. Per the Gaithersburg Police...
37-Year-Old Woman Shot and Killed in Upper Marlboro Monday Night
UPPER MARLBORO, MD – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro that claimed...
Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in car in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022 about violent crime being down in Prince George's County. Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded...
Carjacking, Armed Robbery Highlight Today’s Howard County Police Blotter
COLUMBIA, MD – A carjacking took place on Saturday and a knifepoint robbery on Friday....
Reward Offered As Police ID 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot In Bowie
The victim in a fatal Bowie shooting has been identified, authorities say. Brandon Moore, 24, was shot around 9:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8 in the 6200 block of Gabriel Street, according to Prince George's County police. Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive. A $25,000 reward...
Man Stabbed Near Van Bokkelen Elementary School
SEVERN, MD – A man was reportedly stabbed while walking in a field near an...
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
Police: Parkville man struck by lightning died in hospital
Police say the man that was struck by lightning during Thursday's severe weather event has died. Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
24-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Wednesday Morning in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department has announced a 24-year-old man is in critical...
3 Year-Old, 13 Year-Old Shot in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting involving...
Silver Alert Canceled: Baltimore grandmother, grandson found after going missing
A missing Baltimore grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson have been located. Police say 73-year-old Marthann Davis and Ashton Davis were found in Anne Arundel County around 8:30am Tuesday.
Home Invasion Reported in Severn
SEVERN, MD – Police are searching for four black male suspects who broke into a...
