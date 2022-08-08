Read full article on original website
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
Man dies after car carrier trailer goes through red light, hits two vehicles, cops say
One driver died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a Monday afternoon crash in Hunterdon County involving three vehicles including a car carrier trailer, authorities said. The trailer was driving north on US Highway 202 shortly after 2:30 p.m. when it failed to stop at red...
Driver Hurt After Crashing Truck Into Hunterdon County Home, Causing Major Damage (PHOTOS)
A pickup truck driver was hurt after crashing into a Hunterdon County home and causing major damage, authorities said. The High Bridge Fire Department responded to the crash at 10 Church Street just before 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, the squad said. The driver suffered minor injuries in the...
Newark Police Issue Arrest Warrant in Tow Truck GTA
NEWARK, NJ – A Newark man who used his tow truck to steal a vehicle...
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
Adult Reported Missing in Pemberton
PEMBERTON, NJ – Police in Pemberton issued a silver alert for a man reported missing...
Burned! Staten Island woman, 25, accused of setting neighbor’s door afire, admits arson bid
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She played with fire and got burned. A Mariners Harbor woman, accused of lighting up wrapping paper outside a neighbor’s door and damaging it shortly before the Christmas 2020 holidays, has pleaded guilty to attempted arson. Briyonnie Austin, 25, was busted on Jan. 6,...
Newark Fire Department Battles Blaze on South 6th Street, 14 People Displaced
NEWARK, NJ – Newark firefighters battle a blaze at a 3-story residential building on South...
One Dead, 2 More Hurt As Car Carrier Runs Red Light, Hits Van At Hunterdon County Intersection
A 77-year-old driver was killed and two others were hospitalized after a car-carrying trailer ran a red light and slammed into two other vehicles at a Hunterdon County intersection, authorities said. An open multiple car carrier trailer was heading northbound on Route 202 near Dory Dilts Road in Raritan Township...
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests
A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency responders are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of West County Line Road and Melody Lane for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. Multiple ambulances have been requested to the scene. The sheriff’s office sent out an advisory to expect delays and to find an alternate route. If we receive additional information, we will update our page.
Two Arrested in Trenton Trying to Sell Eight Pounds of Marijuana
TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested in Trenton after officers witnessed a suspected drug...
‘I'm still in shock’: Woman relives frightening moments when vehicle sank following water main break
The owner of the car that sits submerged in Branch Brook Park following Tuesday's major water main break in Belleville says she feels grateful to be alive.
Manchester Police Searching for Missing Man Last Seen at Community Medical Center
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Manchester man has gone missing and police, in a missing...
NBC New York
80-Year-Old Woman Flies to Subway Car Floor in Unprovoked Manhattan Attack
An 80-year-old woman riding a subway in Manhattan found herself blindsided in a stranger ambush that landed her on the floor of the train car in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say. According to police, the woman was on a southbound 6 train at Lexington Avenue and East 68th...
ALERT CENTER: Newark police actively search for shooting suspect
Newark police are actively searching for 38-year-old Anthony Phelps in connecting with a shooting that took place on July 15 at Hillside and Avon avenues.
GOTCHA! Resident Pursues Group Of Burglars To GWB: Englewood Cliffs PD
An Englewood Cliffs man chased a quartet of burglars from his home to the George Washington Bridge, where converging police captured them, authorities said. One of the bandits had opened the door to his vehicle and was climbing in when the owner came out around 8 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. Ronald F Waldt said.
Motorcyclist Airlifted With Head Injury Following Route 287 Crash: DEVELOPING
A motorcyclist was being flown to a nearby hospital with a head injury following a serious crash on Route 287, developing reports say. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near the exit 44 ramp in Boonton shortly before 11:55 a.m. on Monday, August 8, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.
NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash
UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
