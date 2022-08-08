ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linden, NJ
Accidents
Linden, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Traffic Accident#Nj
theobserver.com

Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests

A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
LYNDHURST, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency responders are on the scene of a serious accident at the intersection of West County Line Road and Melody Lane for a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle with injuries. Multiple ambulances have been requested to the scene. The sheriff’s office sent out an advisory to expect delays and to find an alternate route. If we receive additional information, we will update our page.
JACKSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

108K+
Followers
56K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy