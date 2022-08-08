ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WTOP

Argument leads to 2 arrests in DC

An argument leads one man to get in a vehicle and strike the other. In turn, the man who was struck stabbed the driver, D.C. police said. According to police, Kenneth Brown, 52, of Northwest, was the driver who intentionally hit Michael Makell, 51, of Northeast, on Saturday afternoon. Makell then stabbed Brown, police said.
State
Washington State
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Old man bandit’ accused of robbing banks for 45 years

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland arrested a man known as the “old man bandit,” on charges connected to multiple bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrest in a news release, saying Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Gaithersburg on July 14 and a Truist Bank in Bethesda on June 18.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Casino and Hotel kidnapping defendant sentenced to 14 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man accused of kidnapping was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. According to his guilty plea, in February 2021, Anthony Erik Hebron AKA "Pain", 29, along with co-defendants Darius Young, a/k/a “Mup”, 30, Christopher Young, 27, Lamar Perkins, 28, and Tray Sherman, 27, all of D.C., worked together to kidnap a man from a Maryland casino and hotel.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Daily Voice

Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ

An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
theburn.com

NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month

Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
