Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
D.C. Police Search For Rape And Burglary Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is investigating a rape and burglary.
Two Dead, Five Injured in Double-Decker Bus Crash on New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, NJ – The New Jersey State Police reported two people were killed and five...
Argument leads to 2 arrests in DC
An argument leads one man to get in a vehicle and strike the other. In turn, the man who was struck stabbed the driver, D.C. police said. According to police, Kenneth Brown, 52, of Northwest, was the driver who intentionally hit Michael Makell, 51, of Northeast, on Saturday afternoon. Makell then stabbed Brown, police said.
'Old man bandit' accused of robbing banks for 45 years
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland arrested a man known as the “old man bandit,” on charges connected to multiple bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department announced the arrest in a news release, saying Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” is accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank in Gaithersburg on July 14 and a Truist Bank in Bethesda on June 18.
Trenton Police Make Drug Bust
TRENTON, NJ (BLOTTER) – On Sunday, August 7, 2022, SCU Detectives were doing preventive patrolling...
Teen Busted For Trespassing, Threatening Driver With Handgun Days Apart In St. Mary's County
A teenager in Maryland is facing multiple charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at a passing driver in St. Mary's County near a busy intersection, according to the sheriff's office.
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast D.C., according to police.
Maryland Casino and Hotel kidnapping defendant sentenced to 14 years in prison
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man accused of kidnapping was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. According to his guilty plea, in February 2021, Anthony Erik Hebron AKA "Pain", 29, along with co-defendants Darius Young, a/k/a “Mup”, 30, Christopher Young, 27, Lamar Perkins, 28, and Tray Sherman, 27, all of D.C., worked together to kidnap a man from a Maryland casino and hotel.
Illegal North Jersey Pill Mill Shut Down, Three Arrested
WEST NEW YORK, NJ – State Troopers shut down a North Jersey pill mill that...
John Madden Pleads Guilty to Hit and Run Charge
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Little Egg Harbor Township resident John Madden, with no known relationship...
Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
Virginia Drug Trafficker Gets 20 Year Federal Prison Sentence
ABINGDON, Va.– A Georgia drug trafficker is heading to prison for 20 years after being...
Victims, lawmakers critical of Maryland's response to stolen benefits
The amount stolen so far this year is more than triple that of last year, but Governor Hogan nor the Department of Human Services has outlined what they plan to do about it.
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report "inherently divisive concepts" taught in classrooms, according to a press release.
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
Investigators staked out Richard John Steinle and watched him put on a glove and drop off a letter addressed to Jordan into the mail collection box.
Two Pennsylvania Nursing Facilities Indited for Healthcare Fraud
PITTSBURGH (PRESS RELEASE) – Five individuals and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania...
Audit: Nearly 1000 rental units in Maryland missing lead inspection certificates
A new report out from the Maryland General Assembly's Office of Legislative Audits suggests the State Department of the Environment may have failed to inspect nearly 1000 rental units for lead.
NoVA's first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
