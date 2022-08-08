Read full article on original website
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking multiple police officers
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6. Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
Washington, DC police arrest 14-year-old suspect in connection with 7 area carjackings
A 14-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to a series of carjackings in Washington, D.C., that started more than a month ago. The suspect, who remains unidentified because of his age, is accused of seven carjackings in total from June 13 to July 18, police said. In each alleged...
Suspected D.C. Kidnap Victim Found Safe, Armed Boyfriend Still At Large
A Washington D.C. woman reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by her boyfriend earlier today has thankfully been found.
Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a Washington, DC, park
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.
Police arrest suspected "old man bandit" bank robber
Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a string of bank robberies in Maryland. Authorities had dubbed the suspect the "old man bandit" — and the man they say is responsible has a 45-year history of robbing banks. Steven Gregory Gass, 67, has been charged with...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Business Insider
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say
The man “committed a violent, inexcusable crime and deserves every day in the jail that the court gave him,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
U.S. Marine Accused Of Stabbing Pregnant Ex-Wife To Death On Hawaii Highway
A U.S. Marine is under arrest after police say he brutally stabbed his pregnant ex-wife to death on a busy highway. On Wednesday, good Samaritans tried to stop a man who was reportedly seen beating and stabbing a woman multiple times along a Honolulu freeway, police said in a press conference on Thursday. The suspect and victim were later identified as U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryant Tejada-Castillo, 29, and his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi, 27.
12-year-old driver dies in crash that injures her adult passenger, Maryland cops say
A 12-year-old girl died in Maryland after a car she was driving struck a tree, local media outlets reported. The girl was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed “for an unknown reason,” WJLA reported. Police said the incident happened at...
Retired cop shot by wife at DC hotel had molested children at her day care, cops say
An arrest warrant has been issued against a man who was shot by his wife over accusations he was sexually abusing children at the day care she owns, police in Maryland and Washington, D.C. say. Charges announced on Tuesday, July 26, against 57-year-old James Weems Jr., follow the arrest of...
New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet
The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Who Attacked An Asian Family Inside A Sam's Club Because He Blamed Them For COVID Was Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison
Jose Gomez, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime after punching the father in the face while holding a knife and then slashing the face of the 6-year-old son. A man in Texas was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to...
West Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in prison for threatening to kill Fauci
Aug 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge sentenced a West Virginia man to three years in prison for sending intimidating emails to Anthony Fauci, including threats to kill the United States' top infectious disease official over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt
A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
Retired DC officer charged in shooting of special police officer at library
WASHINGTON — A retired police officer was arrested after police said he fatally shot a special police officer for a library in Washington, D.C., during a training exercise on Thursday. According to D.C. police Chief Robert J. Contee III, the library police officer was shot during a training session...
Guy Reffitt, Texas man who brought gun to Capitol on Jan. 6, sentenced to 87 months in prison
Washington — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence so far related to the 2021 assault. A member of the far-right militia group the...
