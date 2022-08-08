ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

State
Washington State
#Screwdriver#Georgia Avenue#Violent Crime
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Oxygen

U.S. Marine Accused Of Stabbing Pregnant Ex-Wife To Death On Hawaii Highway

A U.S. Marine is under arrest after police say he brutally stabbed his pregnant ex-wife to death on a busy highway. On Wednesday, good Samaritans tried to stop a man who was reportedly seen beating and stabbing a woman multiple times along a Honolulu freeway, police said in a press conference on Thursday. The suspect and victim were later identified as U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryant Tejada-Castillo, 29, and his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi, 27.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

New Jersey hospital marketing director arrested after 39 guns, ammo found in unlocked office closet

The marketing director of a New Jersey hospital was arrested Sunday after authorities found a large cache of firearms and ammunition inside an office closet at the the medical facility, police said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, has been indicted for his suspected connection to the stockpile of weapons at Hudson Regional Hospital, the Secaucus Police Department said in a news release Monday.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Mail

Democrat congressional staffer posing as an FBI agent to control MAGA crowd in D.C. escaped from cops on bikes in a fake police car - but was tracked down by an agent via his T-shirt

A congressional staffer who posed as an FBI agent using clothes and gear he bought online was fired after leading bike cops on a chase through Washington, D.C. before being caught weeks later in Georgia. Sterling Devion Carter, 25, who worked as a staffer for Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), lost...
GEORGIA STATE
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

