ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readfield, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Maine motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Canaan

CANAAN (WGME) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Canaan over the weekend. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says around 8:30 p.m. there was a head-on collision on Tuttle Road in Canaan between a Subaru Forester and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Nicholas Davis,...
CANAAN, ME
wabi.tv

Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash

READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
FARMINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
CANAAN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Readfield, ME
State
Maine State
Farmington, ME
Accidents
City
Farmington, ME
County
Kennebec County, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
Kennebec County, ME
Crime & Safety
foxbangor.com

Truck driver found not guilty in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

CONCORD, NH (WGME)– Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty Tuesday on all charges related to a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph, New Hampshire. Zhukovskyy was facing negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges. The seven victims were all part of a Marine motorcycle club. On Monday,...
RANDOLPH, NH
WMTW

Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton

BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
BUXTON, ME
B98.5

Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash

Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
CANAAN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Alcohol#Traffic Accident
WPFO

Co-workers rally to replace Hannaford employee's stolen bike

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man has a brand-new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney’s bicycle was stolen while he was on the job. He called police but they weren't able to find it. Mooney had a lock...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Man charged with killing stepson in Oxford County

A man is charged with murder after allegedly killing his stepson in Oxford County. Police responded just before 1 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a home on Intervale Ave. in Mexico. Police found the body of Nicholas Trynor, 27, inside the home. After collecting evidence and...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
BERLIN, NH
penbaypilot.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WGME

Maine man accused of killing stepson

MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
MEXICO, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck

PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Silver Alert over for missing Portland boy

PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say Geraldo Mbacu has been found safely. Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy from Portland. Twelve-year-old Geraldo Mbacu was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday at his home on Cumberland Street. Police say he has...
PORTLAND, ME
NECN

Maine Man Arrested for Stepson's Shooting Death

Police on Sunday arrested a man in Mexico, Maine, in connection to the shooting death of his 27-year-old stepson, according to authorities. The body of Nicholas Trynor was first discovered on Saturday afternoon after authorities received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at an Intervale Avenue home in Mexico, Maine State Police said.
MEXICO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy