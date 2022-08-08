Read full article on original website
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Canaan
CANAAN (WGME) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Canaan over the weekend. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says around 8:30 p.m. there was a head-on collision on Tuttle Road in Canaan between a Subaru Forester and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Nicholas Davis,...
wabi.tv
Farmington man killed in motorcycle crash
READFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Farmington man died Sunday night after a motorcycle crash in Readfield. Police were called to Old Kents Hill Road just after 9 p.m. They found 63-year-old Richard Goucher near a ditch off the side of the road. Police say initial investigations show that the motorcycle...
WMTW
Gorham Dairy Farm burns to the ground, killing several cows as dozens of others rescued
GORHAM, Maine — A century-old dairy farm in Gorham was reduced to rubble after a three-alarm fire Tuesday night. Gorham's fire chief said the call came in at 8:41 p.m. Within minutes, crews arrived at Flaggy Meadow Farm on Flaggy Meadow Road. Flames were shooting up the side of one of the barns, firefighters said.
wabi.tv
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A Canaan man was killed Saturday night when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle, according to the Morning Sentinel. It happened on the Tuttle Road around 6:30 p.m. Somerset County Sheriff’s deputies tell the newspaper that 34-year old Nicholas Davis crashed head-on into a vehicle. He...
WPFO
Maine driver who allegedly hit, killed 3 pedestrians pleads guilty to civil charges
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The driver who allegedly hit and killed three people, including a 1-year-old girl, last year in Augusta appeared in court Wednesday morning. Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea pleaded guilty to three civil charges, one for each death. Police say Santerre admitted to falling asleep at the wheel.
foxbangor.com
Truck driver found not guilty in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
CONCORD, NH (WGME)– Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty Tuesday on all charges related to a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists in Randolph, New Hampshire. Zhukovskyy was facing negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges. The seven victims were all part of a Marine motorcycle club. On Monday,...
WMTW
Stuck swimmer rescued from Saco River in Buxton
BUXTON, Maine — A swimmer was rescued from the Saco River in Buxton near the Hollis town line Sunday night. According to Buxton Fire and Rescue Chief Nathan Schools, a 23-year-old woman became stuck with her knee wedged between two large pieces of ledge. The 911 call came in...
Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash
Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
WPFO
Co-workers rally to replace Hannaford employee's stolen bike
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Maine man has a brand-new set of wheels thanks to his co-workers at the Hogan Road Hannaford in Bangor. Nineteen-year-old Michael Mooney’s bicycle was stolen while he was on the job. He called police but they weren't able to find it. Mooney had a lock...
wgan.com
Man charged with killing stepson in Oxford County
A man is charged with murder after allegedly killing his stepson in Oxford County. Police responded just before 1 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a home on Intervale Ave. in Mexico. Police found the body of Nicholas Trynor, 27, inside the home. After collecting evidence and...
Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire
BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 284 calls for service for the period of Aug. 2 to Aug. 9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,595 calls for service. Joshua M. Shirey, 39, of Dresden was issued a summons Aug. 2 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.
WGME
Maine man accused of killing stepson
MEXICO (WGME) -- Police charged a man with murder after he allegedly killed his stepson in western Maine. Police responded to 32 Intervale Avenue in the Oxford County town of Mexico just before 1 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a shooting in the home. Inside, police say they...
Police: Man wanted in abduction of woman in New Hampshire found sleeping in truck
PORTLAND, Maine — A man wanted in connection with the abduction of a woman in New Hampshire was arrested Monday after spending days on the run, officials said. Peter Curtis, 35, of Portland, Maine, is facing charges including kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, operating after suspension (habitual offender), unauthorized use of property, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash.
newscentermaine.com
Officials investigate fatal crash in Readfield
Kennebec County officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place over the weekend. The man who died was not wearing a helmet at the time.
WMTW
Silver Alert over for missing Portland boy
PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say Geraldo Mbacu has been found safely. Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy from Portland. Twelve-year-old Geraldo Mbacu was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday at his home on Cumberland Street. Police say he has...
NECN
Maine Man Arrested for Stepson's Shooting Death
Police on Sunday arrested a man in Mexico, Maine, in connection to the shooting death of his 27-year-old stepson, according to authorities. The body of Nicholas Trynor was first discovered on Saturday afternoon after authorities received a 911 call that there had been a shooting at an Intervale Avenue home in Mexico, Maine State Police said.
penbaypilot.com
Four transported to hospital following motor vehicle crash near Owls Head Lighthouse
OWLS HEAD — There have been fires along Lighthouse Road, according to one neighbor. People have been apprehended in the park while trying to hide from law enforcement. But, until now, nothing has been quite like this. Four people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Sunday morning, Aug....
wgan.com
Fugitive wanted in New Hampshire taken into custody after police pursuit in Portland
Police in Portland say they arrested a man wanted in New Hampshire following a brief pursuit on Monday. Police say 34-year-old Peter Curtis was located after a well-being check on a person sleeping in a truck on Sherman Street at High Street. Police said the truck had been stolen. Curtis...
WMTW
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy found not guilty in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists in Randolph
A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in Randolph. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced. Zhukovskyy faced seven counts of...
