MT)--Enid Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night at a local marijuana dispensary. Enid Police officials said officers responded just after 11:35 to an alarm activated at Grand Avenue Haze Dispensary, 1520 N. Grand. Employees told arriving officers the dispensary had been robbed at gunpoint. Witnesses described the suspect as a light-skinned Black man with a high-pitched voice, wearing black pants, a blue hoodie, a face mask and sneakers. According to the report, the suspect came into the store brandished a black handgun and ordered employees against the wall. According to the report, the man pulled out a duffel bag and told the employees to fill it and took $266 from the cash register and approximately $200 from a tip jar. In addition to the cash, roughly two pounds of loose leaf marijuana, and a number of medical marijuana vape cartridges were taken. He then ran out of the front door and to the east across the street, disappearing in the alley in the 1500 block of N. Grand. Police said one of the employees got into his vehicle and attempted to pursue the suspect but lost him almost immediately and returned to the dispensary. The loss was estimated at just over $11,300. No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to message EPD on Facebook, call the department at (580) 242-7000 or text "EPDTIP" to 847411.

ENID, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO