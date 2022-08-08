Read full article on original website
KGWA Local News Tuesday 08.09.22
MT)--Enid Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night at a local marijuana dispensary. Enid Police officials said officers responded just after 11:35 to an alarm activated at Grand Avenue Haze Dispensary, 1520 N. Grand. Employees told arriving officers the dispensary had been robbed at gunpoint. Witnesses described the suspect as a light-skinned Black man with a high-pitched voice, wearing black pants, a blue hoodie, a face mask and sneakers. According to the report, the suspect came into the store brandished a black handgun and ordered employees against the wall. According to the report, the man pulled out a duffel bag and told the employees to fill it and took $266 from the cash register and approximately $200 from a tip jar. In addition to the cash, roughly two pounds of loose leaf marijuana, and a number of medical marijuana vape cartridges were taken. He then ran out of the front door and to the east across the street, disappearing in the alley in the 1500 block of N. Grand. Police said one of the employees got into his vehicle and attempted to pursue the suspect but lost him almost immediately and returned to the dispensary. The loss was estimated at just over $11,300. No one was injured during the robbery. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to message EPD on Facebook, call the department at (580) 242-7000 or text "EPDTIP" to 847411.
Arsonist damages more than 60 acres across three OK counties
Fire investigators continue to find more clues as they investigate suspected arson across three Oklahoma counties, believed to be the cause of at least a dozen fires.
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
OSBI collects DNA in multi-county missing people investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing people investigation. In a news release, the OSBI said they are collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, the Pottawatomie County...
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
OSBI analyzing DNA in Logan County investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is collecting DNA with the goal of identifying bone fragments recovered in Logan County earlier this year. On April 6, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with an investigation that involved missing persons from each county.
Sheriff radio logs Aug. 3-6
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:06 p.m.Wichita probation confirmed warrants on Michell Bonham. At 1238 p.m. KSO received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 140th mile north of Riverview. A subject said a heavily tattooed male had been in the vehicle. The witness believed the male could be a suspect in a larceny that occurred the week before. At 1:37 p.m. a deputy reported that a missing person post was made on Facebook. The missing subjects vehicle was located by family at the Salt Fork Bridge but did not find the male subject. The male was identified as Christopher Swalve. Deputies checked the area and requested the phone be pinged. T-Moblie advised they could not do that unless a form is filled out. The male’s mother called and said she didn’t think her son was missing because he messaged his cousin on Facebook. At 3:17 p.m. deputies reached Swalve on the phone. It was confirmed that he was at home.
Series Of Arson Fires Under Investigation
A series of suspected arson fires is under investigation in three Oklahoma counties. Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink says seven of the fires started within 30 minutes of each other within a two-mile radius in southern Garfield County last week. The fires destroyed more than 60-acres, but no buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported.
Stillwater man ordered jailed for stabbing family dog
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man, who admitted stabbing the family dog without an agreement with the prosecution regarding his penalty for animal cruelty, was ordered Friday to serve 60 days in jail as part of a five-year deferred sentence with extensive conditions — including a prohibition for five years from possessing any animal or living with anyone who has an animal.
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
A busy weekend in Ponca City
Body The Ponca City Main Street (PCMS) organization held their Casino Grand special event on Friday, Aug. 5 from 7 pm to 11 pm. The event was held in the Summit room at City Central located at 400 E. Central Ave. and featured a variety of casino games including craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
Jail bookings July 29-Aug. 4
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 29- Aug. 4 include:. Terrill Lewis Bailey, 52, Oklahoma City, burglary, possession of a CDS, domestic assault. Elias Victor Bigbear, 23, Ponca City, BIA local intoxication charge. Nathaniel Buffalohead, 31, IA local...
Arrest made in Oklahoma oilfield copper thefts
Authorities say they have arrested a man who may be connected to several thefts from oil and gas well sites.
Pipeline leaks thousands of gallons of crude oil into a Payne County creek
An underground pipeline has leaked at least 42,000 gallons of crude oil into a creek in Payne County last week since it ruptured on July 8th. The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the clean-up of Skull Creek northeast of Cushing. The creek feeds into the Cimarron River, whose aquifer provides water for agriculture and irrigation.
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
Oklahoma Schools Still Looking To Hire At Least 200 Teachers Ahead Of Academic Year
Students are preparing to head back to the classroom this week despite the Oklahoma State School Boards Association reporting at 200 teaching openings across the state. The teacher shortage has been an ongoing issue here in Oklahoma and across the nation. Oklahoma City Public Schools is looking to fill around...
Edmond Starting Road Construction On Monday
Workers will be replacing water lines in the alleyways in downtown Edmond. First crews will start on alleyways on the west side of Broadway from 3rd to Hurd, once that is done they will move to the east side to work on alleys from 3rd street to Campbell. This project...
Hearing set in rape case first reported in 2011
NEWKIRK — A preliminary hearing is set for Alex William Peddicord, 29, Ponca City, who is facing a felony count of first degree rape filed on June 27. Ponca City police report that Peddicord is now charged in connection to a rape reported in 2011. In the case a...
Oklahoma men arrested after posting videos of crime on social media
MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. — The Major County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after they recorded themselves committing a crime. Deputies said the men recorded themselves shooting roadway signs. Things became more serious once it became apparent that bullets were flying toward homes and pastures beyond the road signs. Authorities...
When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
