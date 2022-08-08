ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022: Could You Receive $750 From Your State?

While millions of families in the US wait to see if another enhanced child tax credit bill gets passed into law, states are taking matters into their own hands and making plans to send parents more money. This is in hopes to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ad Valorem Tax#River Basin#Watershed Management#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Benchmarks Flood Control#Stream#Rivers Watershed#Lakes Bank
Washington Examiner

Direct gas tax refund payments worth hundreds can be claimed this month in Missouri

Missouri drivers feeling pain at the pump still have time to claim a gas tax refund to help ease expenses. Consumers who fueled up at gas pumps anytime between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, can now submit a claim for their purchases at the pump. The refunds will be processed by the Missouri Department of Revenue in the order they are received, and the department will be required to pay interest to filers if they are refunded after 45 days of filing, according to the department.
MISSOURI STATE
TaxBuzz

Mega-Millions Hits $1 BILLION - What's the Wild Tax Bill?

If you've been following the news lately, there's very little chance that you've escaped details about the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. No one has won Mega Millions since April 15, when Tennessee ticket hit for $20 million. Players' next chance to win the current $1 billion payout will come at 11 p.m. EST tonight, Friday, July 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats' ‘huge’ tax increase will cost you only if you make more than $400,000 annually.

Couple Saving Money(marketing photo - public license) According to some Republican-leaning news outlets and websites, like RedState and FOX News, Americans are about to face a huge tax increase and during the middle of a ‘recession’. According to Sen. Joe Kennedy (R-LA), “It takes a special kind of stupid, in my judgment, to raise taxes during both a recession and inflation.”
Benzinga

Despite 36% Fall, Cue Health Q2 Revenues Exceed Expectations

Cue Health Inc HLTH reported Q2 sales of $87.7 million, down 36% Y/Y, but exceeded guidance due to stronger than anticipated COVID-19 testing orders from existing customers. The analysts estimated sales of $52.90 million. Product revenues were $84.4 million compared to $137.4 million in Q2 2021. Cue posted $80.5 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Daniella Cressman

Benefits of Living in a State with No Income Tax

Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
bloomberglaw.com

How States Are Avoiding Square-Peg Tax Policies for Technology

States tend to be five years or more behind new sales tax developments. Once appropriate guidance is enacted on a new topic, the issues that were sought to be addressed have often morphed into something completely different. In addition to creating an ever-changing game of catch-up by states, this environment...
INCOME TAX
CBS Boston

Gas prices dip below $4 a gallon nationally, Massachusetts down to $4.32

BOSTON -  The national average for gas prices dipped just below $4 a gallon for the first time in more than five months, AAA said Thursday.The national average is now $3.99 for a gallon of regular. That's down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14.Prices remain higher in Massachusetts, but they have also been falling steadily.As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.32. That's down 12 cents in the last week and 43 cents in the last month. It's down 73 cents since hitting a record high $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.California still has the highest prices in the nation, with an average of $5.39 a gallon.The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy