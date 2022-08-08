Read full article on original website
Americans Are Moving to These 5 States to Save Money
For Americans who want to reduce their spending, moving to a state with a lower cost of living can be an excellent option.
More Tax Refund Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending out Payments This Week
Many states are addressing rampant inflation and the growing threat of a recession with tax rebates and stimulus checks: California will issue a "middle-class tax refund" worth as much as $1,050 starting in October. A number of states are issuing payments in August: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation speeding...
Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022: Could You Receive $750 From Your State?
While millions of families in the US wait to see if another enhanced child tax credit bill gets passed into law, states are taking matters into their own hands and making plans to send parents more money. This is in hopes to lessen the impact of inflation and a possible recession. Parents received their last enhanced monthly child tax credit payment in December, and a final check with their taxes.
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
With federal relief payments unlikely, here are the 18 states giving money to residents to try to offset inflation
With no public plans for federal relief checks, more than a dozen states have proposed direct payments meant to help residents amid high inflation.
Direct gas tax refund payments worth hundreds can be claimed this month in Missouri
Missouri drivers feeling pain at the pump still have time to claim a gas tax refund to help ease expenses. Consumers who fueled up at gas pumps anytime between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, can now submit a claim for their purchases at the pump. The refunds will be processed by the Missouri Department of Revenue in the order they are received, and the department will be required to pay interest to filers if they are refunded after 45 days of filing, according to the department.
Mega-Millions Hits $1 BILLION - What's the Wild Tax Bill?
If you've been following the news lately, there's very little chance that you've escaped details about the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. No one has won Mega Millions since April 15, when Tennessee ticket hit for $20 million. Players' next chance to win the current $1 billion payout will come at 11 p.m. EST tonight, Friday, July 29.
Analysis: Inflation Reduction Act would increase taxes on nearly all Americans
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 would increase taxes on nearly every American despite claims made by President Biden. “When we pass the Inflation Reduction Act, not a single American in the middle class will pay higher taxes,” Biden tweeted. According to analysis by...
Democrats' ‘huge’ tax increase will cost you only if you make more than $400,000 annually.
Couple Saving Money(marketing photo - public license) According to some Republican-leaning news outlets and websites, like RedState and FOX News, Americans are about to face a huge tax increase and during the middle of a ‘recession’. According to Sen. Joe Kennedy (R-LA), “It takes a special kind of stupid, in my judgment, to raise taxes during both a recession and inflation.”
Tax-Free Holidays in 2022: When Your State Has Them (and For What Items)
A sales tax-free holiday is a limited-time period where a state allows sales tax to be eliminated or reduced on categories of consumer products. These holidays are usually short in duration and are...
Despite 36% Fall, Cue Health Q2 Revenues Exceed Expectations
Cue Health Inc HLTH reported Q2 sales of $87.7 million, down 36% Y/Y, but exceeded guidance due to stronger than anticipated COVID-19 testing orders from existing customers. The analysts estimated sales of $52.90 million. Product revenues were $84.4 million compared to $137.4 million in Q2 2021. Cue posted $80.5 million...
Connecticut's Child Tax Rebate Check: Who Gets It and When
Connecticut is among the states giving stimulus checks in 2022 to help residents cope with inflation. The CT child tax rebate check gives low-income households payments of up to $750. Can you still apply for the Connecticut child tax rebate? When can you expect the check?. Article continues below advertisement.
Benefits of Living in a State with No Income Tax
How States Are Avoiding Square-Peg Tax Policies for Technology
States tend to be five years or more behind new sales tax developments. Once appropriate guidance is enacted on a new topic, the issues that were sought to be addressed have often morphed into something completely different. In addition to creating an ever-changing game of catch-up by states, this environment...
Gas prices dip below $4 a gallon nationally, Massachusetts down to $4.32
BOSTON - The national average for gas prices dipped just below $4 a gallon for the first time in more than five months, AAA said Thursday.The national average is now $3.99 for a gallon of regular. That's down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14.Prices remain higher in Massachusetts, but they have also been falling steadily.As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.32. That's down 12 cents in the last week and 43 cents in the last month. It's down 73 cents since hitting a record high $5.05 a gallon back on June 12.California still has the highest prices in the nation, with an average of $5.39 a gallon.The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.
