Behind Viral Videos

The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek

Which Are More Effective: Native or Repurposed TikTok Ads?

Native TikTok ads created exclusively for the platform, or ads created for broadcast or...
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Share Your QR Code

TikTok gives each user a unique QR code that they can share with other...
AdWeek

WhatsApp: How to Use Less Data for Calls

WhatsApp allows users to turn on a feature that will cause the messaging application...
pymnts

Meta Launches Automation Tools for Business Ad Campaigns

Meta is rolling out automation tools to help businesses make the most of their ad spending by leveraging automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the midst of online privacy changes and overall economic challenges. Through Meta's Advantage+ solutions, advertisers can tap AI to help develop campaigns that are more relevant...
AdWeek

Nextdoor Posts 19% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2022

Neighborhood social network Nextdoor reported revenue of $55 million in the second quarter of...
AdWeek

Get a Handle on Social Media Week 2022 Highlights

Social media practitioners and platforms joined Adweek for the first of two Social Media...
AdWeek

ANA, 4A's and AIMM Release Guidelines for Diverse Media Suppliers

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s) have released a comprehensive list of guidelines to help diverse media suppliers strengthen their partnerships with marketers and agencies. The aim of the guidelines is to increase investment in diverse shops in the marketplace.
AdWeek

Meta Introduces B-to-B Targeting Segments

Meta introduced new targeting segments for business-to-business advertisers on its platform,
AdWeek

Commerce Isn’t Just Transactions—It’s Creativity and Innovation, Too

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 saw a big and welcomed change: the launch of the Creative Commerce Award to honor innovative commerce approaches. With weighting of 30% idea, 20% strategy, 20% execution and 30% results, the new category of Lions addresses a renewed industry-wide focus on measuring true creative effectiveness.
AdWeek

Snap, GWI Study Touts Snapchat’s Unique Audience

Snap Inc. teamed up with GlobalWebIndex to study the usage habits of more than...
Fortune

A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
AdWeek

Think Beyond Basic Identities For A More Inclusive Advertising Approach

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. The first thing advertisers need to understand about representation is that it is not just about doing good. Devising diverse and inclusive media strategies is table stakes for maximally effective advertising, especially during a time when more than half the U.S. population falls into at least one of many minority groups: Black, Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ+, neurodivergent and more.
AdWeek

Brave Commerce Podcast: How to Convert Content Into Commerce

On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Clive Sirkin, executive chairman of Screendragon, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss business strategy. Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast. Rachel Tipograph. Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak,...
AdWeek

How Publicis' Epsilon PeopleCloud Helps Smucker's ID Its Customers and Tailor Messages to Them

Note: To make sense of what is quickly becoming a vast and complex agency technology ecosystem, Adweek is reporting on each of the major platforms. This story is the fourth in a series covering agencies' audience management platforms. Previously, Adweek reported on Omnicom's Omni, Horizon Media's blu. and Havas' Converged.
AdWeek

Independent Agency Mower Becomes Employee Owned

Mower, an independent marketing communications agency based in Syracuse, is becoming 100% employee owned. Chairman and CEO Eric Mower has transferred all ownership of the company to employees via an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Mower, who began his career at the agency in 1968, will remain in his current position as will other senior Mower executives.
AdWeek

Eve Rémillard-Larose Named CEO of DDB Canada

DDB North America has appointed Eve Rémillard-Larose as CEO of DDB Canada. She is tasked with driving integration across the agency's brands—DDB Canada, with offices in Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto, along with TrackDDB and Anderson Health & Wellness—under one DDB Canada umbrella. Rémillard-Larose will report into...
