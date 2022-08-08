Read full article on original website
Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
Which Are More Effective: Native or Repurposed TikTok Ads?
Which Are More Effective: Native or Repurposed TikTok Ads?

Native TikTok ads created exclusively for the platform, or ads created for broadcast or...
TikTok: How to Share Your QR Code
TikTok: How to Share Your QR Code

TikTok gives each user a unique QR code that they can share with other...
WhatsApp: How to Use Less Data for Calls
WhatsApp: How to Use Less Data for Calls

WhatsApp allows users to turn on a feature that will cause the messaging application...
Meta Launches Automation Tools for Business Ad Campaigns
Meta Launches Automation Tools for Business Ad Campaigns

Meta is rolling out automation tools to help businesses make the most of their ad spending by leveraging automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the midst of online privacy changes and overall economic challenges. Through Meta's Advantage+ solutions, advertisers can tap AI to help develop campaigns that are more relevant...
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Nextdoor Posts 19% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2022
Nextdoor Posts 19% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2022

Neighborhood social network Nextdoor reported revenue of $55 million in the second quarter of...
Get a Handle on Social Media Week 2022 Highlights
Get a Handle on Social Media Week 2022 Highlights

Social media practitioners and platforms joined Adweek for the first of two Social Media...
ANA, 4A's and AIMM Release Guidelines for Diverse Media Suppliers
The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s) have released a comprehensive list of guidelines to help diverse media suppliers strengthen their partnerships with marketers and agencies. The aim of the guidelines is to increase investment in diverse shops in the marketplace.
Meta Introduces B-to-B Targeting Segments
Meta Introduces B-to-B Targeting Segments

Meta introduced new targeting segments for business-to-business advertisers on its platform,
Commerce Isn’t Just Transactions—It’s Creativity and Innovation, Too
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 saw a big and welcomed change: the launch of the Creative Commerce Award to honor innovative commerce approaches. With weighting of 30% idea, 20% strategy, 20% execution and 30% results, the new category of Lions addresses a renewed industry-wide focus on measuring true creative effectiveness.
Snap, GWI Study Touts Snapchat’s Unique Audience
Snap, GWI Study Touts Snapchat's Unique Audience

Snap Inc. teamed up with GlobalWebIndex to study the usage habits of more than...
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Think Beyond Basic Identities For A More Inclusive Advertising Approach
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. The first thing advertisers need to understand about representation is that it is not just about doing good. Devising diverse and inclusive media strategies is table stakes for maximally effective advertising, especially during a time when more than half the U.S. population falls into at least one of many minority groups: Black, Latinx, Asian, LGBTQ+, neurodivergent and more.
27-Year-Old Quits Corporate Job, Builds Her Own Empire, Now Giving $25K in Funding to Black Entrepreneurs
Meet Mandy Bowman, the founder and CEO of the Official Black Wall Street (OBWS) app. In 2017, when she was 27, she quit her corporate job as a social media manager at Essence to start her own empire. Now, at just 32 years old, she is using her brand to give away $25,000 in grants to Black entrepreneurs.
Brave Commerce Podcast: How to Convert Content Into Commerce
On this week’s episode of Brave Commerce, Clive Sirkin, executive chairman of Screendragon, joins hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter to discuss business strategy. Sarah Hofstetter is the President of Profitero and co-host of the BRAVE COMMERCE podcast. Rachel Tipograph. Rachel Tipograph is the founder and CEO of MikMak,...
How Publicis' Epsilon PeopleCloud Helps Smucker's ID Its Customers and Tailor Messages to Them
How Publicis' Epsilon PeopleCloud Helps Smucker's ID Its Customers and Tailor Messages to Them

Note: To make sense of what is quickly becoming a vast and complex agency technology ecosystem, Adweek is reporting on each of the major platforms. This story is the fourth in a series covering agencies' audience management platforms. Previously, Adweek reported on Omnicom's Omni, Horizon Media's blu. and Havas' Converged.
Retailers are building their own ad businesses to compete with Amazon. Here's the latest news on Walmart, Instacart, and more.
Walmart, Target, Instacart, and others are building advertising businesses to boost their margins and capitalize on the online shopping boom.
Independent Agency Mower Becomes Employee Owned
Mower, an independent marketing communications agency based in Syracuse, is becoming 100% employee owned. Chairman and CEO Eric Mower has transferred all ownership of the company to employees via an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Mower, who began his career at the agency in 1968, will remain in his current position as will other senior Mower executives.
Eve Rémillard-Larose Named CEO of DDB Canada
DDB North America has appointed Eve Rémillard-Larose as CEO of DDB Canada. She is tasked with driving integration across the agency’s brands—DDB Canada, with offices in Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto, along with TrackDDB and Anderson Health & Wellness—under one DDB Canada umbrella. Rémillard-Larose will report into...
