New fair buildings will expand agriculture education

CHIPPEWA FALLS — “We are building an ag campus,” said Rusty Volk at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for five new buildings that will be constructed at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. “It will help with the public’s undertanding of how food is produced. It will help explain how (agriculture) is changing, and where it is going to go.”

Volk, the fair’s director, envisions agriculture education programming being offered in the buildings, saying the structures will be used frequently, not just during the week-long fair. Volk said these new buildings are the culmination of plans developed since 2008, when the community purchased the privately-owned fairgrounds.