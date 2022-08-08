ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVO 2022: five biggest announcements

By Dave Aubrey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
EVO 2022 took place over the weekend, and yes, as usual it was an incredible showcase of the best fighting game talent the world has to offer. The winners of EVO games are considered to be world champions in their respective fields, and this year was full of incredible moments throughout every single bracket.

But we’re not here to talk about the fights, not quite yet. Instead it’s time to talk about the announcements. For years EVO has been the premier place to reveal and debut brand new fighting games and updates, and this year was no different. Here are just five of the big announcements we saw from EVO 2022.

Tekken 8?

The Tekken finals were a sight to behold, and of course Bandai Namco’s Katushiro Harada was there to announce to future of Tekken. In addition to confirmation of the final leg of the Tekken World Tour 2022, we also got an incredibly brief glimpse of a brand new 3D model for Kazuya. We can assume that this is a tease for Tekken 8, or, perhaps more unlikely, Tekken Tag Tournament 3. Either way, the future for Tekken is secure.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax rollback netcode

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax got a lovely PS4 and PC release earlier this year, and now those versions of the game have been updated with rollback netcode, ensuring smoother online matches than ever before. Unfortunately the Nintendo Switch version is not receiving this update, which is just a shame, honestly.

New-gen Dragon Ball FighterZ, plus rollback netcode

Yes, another rollback netcode announcement, but this one is arguably much bigger. Rollback netcode is finally coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ alongside native PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. These versions will receive rollback netcode, alongside an update for PC versions of the game. Sadly older generations are being left out, but there will be upgrade paths available for owners of newer systems.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves 2

Fans of the Fatal Fury series are finally being rewarded with a new entry, more than two decades since the previous game in the franchise. Garou: Mark of the Wolves is getting a sequel, and will continue the story of Rock Howard after being raised by Terry Bogard. You can likely expect the new game to be visually similar to King of Fighters XV. On that note, King of Fighters also got a few confirmations, including upcoming Samurai Shodown characters.

Kimberly and Juri in Street Fighter 6

We haven’t seen too many characters strut their stuff in Street Fighter 6 yet, so it’s nice to get an early look at both the fan-favorite Juri, and the brand new Kimberly. Juri has a new look, but she’s faithful to her classic style. Meanwhile Kimberly showcases some excellent mobility, quick combos, and yes, at least one command grab that can be executed while in the air. Incredible stuff.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.

