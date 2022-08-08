TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by hundreds of juveniles and young adults, police said. Rodni’s phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, authorities said. “Anyone who was at that party that night, please come to law enforcement, please go to the tip line, it is anonymous if they want to remain anonymous,” Placer County Sheriff Lt. Josh Barnhart said at a press conference.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO