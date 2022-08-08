It's a painful truth that Angelenos can much too easily identify architectural structures that have been erased from our city's landscape. Some structures are well-known and widely mourned while others have disappeared from our collective consciousness without much afterthought. Among the latter is a building that, despite the lucrative role it played in the growth of our city, was an unfortunate victim of the monster known as commercial redevelopment. When the building was unveiled to the world in 1953, its opening weekend attracted nearly 100,000 Angelenos who came to bask in the building's beauty and marvel at its space-age amenities. This building was touted as "the world's finest" not only by the Los Angeles city administration but by its tenant, a commercial titan who revolutionized business practices throughout the globe. By the end of the 1950s, nearly a million people had passed through its halls, among them Ronald Reagan, Walt Disney, and Elvis Presley. But the building served a much greater purpose than a celebrity hub; it was, in fact, a financial covenant between the City of Los Angeles and the (then) territory of Hawaii that wed the two in aesthetic and commercial matrimony. An abrupt (and unprecedented) pivot in interests, however, turned what was once an architectural shrine into something suited to a gothic novel as it sat forgotten, quite literally, at the edge of Los Angeles. In the interest of restoring some semblance of prestige to this lost landmark, let's take a look at this architectural marvel that occupied the Wilmington waterfront for more than thirty years before it vanished. Here is the story of the Matson Cruise Terminal.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO