Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
247Sports
Josh Henson talks offensive line progress following USC practice
Monday’s evening practice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was much like others the media has seen, viewing only the stretching period and position group drills, but the activity on the field following practice was different than in the past, telling a story of dedication with a goal to get better and win some games.
247Sports
USC QB Miller Moss rolls into fall camp with confidence and conviction
It’s been quite a ride for Miller Moss since the redshirt freshman committed to the Trojans. All that’s happened in the interim is a global pandemic that devoured his senior season of high school football, USC replacing the staff that recruited and signed him, and three different quarterbacks in his class coming and going since he pledged to the Trojans. Moss’ freshman season was a trial to say the least with all the turmoil inside the program and the 4-8 season that resulted from it. Nevertheless, Moss stood his ground and watched perhaps the best quarterback coach in the country show up in the form of Lincoln Riley. Despite the evolution of a scenario in which Riley brought in Caleb Williams from their previous stop in Oklahoma, Moss stepped into the new era of USC football full speed, embraced the change, and clearly impressed a new head coach with whom he’d had no previous relationship.
Top college football transfer shoots down pay-for-play rumors
Not long after Jordan Addison entered the college football transfer portal, rumors began circulating that USC was luring the wide receiver their way on a pay for play deal. There was no evidence then, or now, of that accusation, but that didn't stop the people who were upset by Addison's decision ...
FOX Sports
Will No. 15 USC, No. 17 Miami or No. 18 Texas have the best season? | THE HERD
The first NCAA football preseason coaches poll was released yesterday with Alabama ranked at the No. 1 spot. USC was ranked at No. 15, while Miami was at No. 17 and Texas at No. 18. Colin Cowherd predicts which of the three programs will have the best season.
Rodrick Pleasant, No. 11 Serra (Gardena) Cavaliers look to build on state championship campaign
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Serra Cavaliers of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 11 team in our countdown. SERRA TEAM PAGE | 2022 SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHScott Altenberg: 24th season as Serra head ...
Defensive line takeaways from day one of USC fall camp
Chris Trevino shares his observations from watching the defensive line on the first day of Fall camp. Chris was particularly impressed with the physical development of one true freshman and compares him favorably to a current veteï¿½
Class of 2023 PF Devin Williams Down to USC, UCLA Men's Basketball
The Bruins and Trojans are set to battle it out on the recruiting trail for the local big man.
The Best Neighborhoods In Los Angeles To Buy A Home
Looking to relocate to Los Angeles? Here are the most coveted neighborhoods to live in, both for families and professionals alike! Begin your search here.
pasadenanow.com
Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Announces New Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity
The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine today announced the naming of Kimberly Freeman as Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity (EID). Freeman will assist with the development, implementation and oversight of the EID strategy across the school. She will operate from within the Office of EID – led by Lindia Willies-Jacobo, MD, FAAP, Senior Associate Dean for Admissions and EID – and in partnership with the school’s Offices of Admissions, Student Affairs, Community Engagement, and Academic and Community Affairs.
Five star Italian restaurants in Los Angeles
If you're in the mood for some authentic Italian cuisine, Los Angeles has some great options. From brick oven pizza to homemade pasta, these restaurants will definitely satisfy your cravings. Pizzeria Mozza.
localemagazine.com
7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
howafrica.com
Mentis Carrere: Black Activist Known for Heroic Defense of His Home
Mentis Carrere was a black activist who is best known for heroic defense of his home against a white angry mob in 1926. Carrere had moved to Los Angeles to work as a painter and lived in a neighborhood that used to be all-white. Carrere, born in Louisiana in 1891,...
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles
With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
HibachiMania: Five Spots That Show How L.A. Has Made Japan’s Art of Grilling Its Own
We might have to consider Los Angeles as the new official home to hibachi. In the past couple of years, an increase of these Japanese-inspired food trucks, restaurants, and pop-ups has emerged in the streets of L.A. Most people may be familiar with Benihana, the famous hibachi restaurant in the...
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Thrillist
16 of the Best Breakfast Spots in LA
Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed. Maybe it was a tough night or maybe you’ve got a daunting day, or maybe you just need an extra minute. On those sorts of mornings, it helps to have a little incentive—like visions of a really good breakfast. The right meal can change your whole perspective, flip your day from a chore to a pleasure. So whether you’re looking to be pampered with fresh juice and farmers market vegetables, overwhelmed with a mountain of eggs, or stunned by new interpretations of diner classics, we’ve got the perfect spot to coax you out from under the covers. And also coffee, there’s lots of that on this list of our favorite breakfast spots in LA, which spans Downtown LA and Hollywood to Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach.
lapl.org
Pretty in Pink: The Lost Matson Terminal, 1953-1986
It's a painful truth that Angelenos can much too easily identify architectural structures that have been erased from our city's landscape. Some structures are well-known and widely mourned while others have disappeared from our collective consciousness without much afterthought. Among the latter is a building that, despite the lucrative role it played in the growth of our city, was an unfortunate victim of the monster known as commercial redevelopment. When the building was unveiled to the world in 1953, its opening weekend attracted nearly 100,000 Angelenos who came to bask in the building's beauty and marvel at its space-age amenities. This building was touted as "the world's finest" not only by the Los Angeles city administration but by its tenant, a commercial titan who revolutionized business practices throughout the globe. By the end of the 1950s, nearly a million people had passed through its halls, among them Ronald Reagan, Walt Disney, and Elvis Presley. But the building served a much greater purpose than a celebrity hub; it was, in fact, a financial covenant between the City of Los Angeles and the (then) territory of Hawaii that wed the two in aesthetic and commercial matrimony. An abrupt (and unprecedented) pivot in interests, however, turned what was once an architectural shrine into something suited to a gothic novel as it sat forgotten, quite literally, at the edge of Los Angeles. In the interest of restoring some semblance of prestige to this lost landmark, let's take a look at this architectural marvel that occupied the Wilmington waterfront for more than thirty years before it vanished. Here is the story of the Matson Cruise Terminal.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
localemagazine.com
This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA
Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
