Josh Henson talks offensive line progress following USC practice

Monday’s evening practice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was much like others the media has seen, viewing only the stretching period and position group drills, but the activity on the field following practice was different than in the past, telling a story of dedication with a goal to get better and win some games.
247Sports

USC QB Miller Moss rolls into fall camp with confidence and conviction

It’s been quite a ride for Miller Moss since the redshirt freshman committed to the Trojans. All that’s happened in the interim is a global pandemic that devoured his senior season of high school football, USC replacing the staff that recruited and signed him, and three different quarterbacks in his class coming and going since he pledged to the Trojans. Moss’ freshman season was a trial to say the least with all the turmoil inside the program and the 4-8 season that resulted from it. Nevertheless, Moss stood his ground and watched perhaps the best quarterback coach in the country show up in the form of Lincoln Riley. Despite the evolution of a scenario in which Riley brought in Caleb Williams from their previous stop in Oklahoma, Moss stepped into the new era of USC football full speed, embraced the change, and clearly impressed a new head coach with whom he’d had no previous relationship.
pasadenanow.com

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Announces New Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine today announced the naming of Kimberly Freeman as Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity (EID). Freeman will assist with the development, implementation and oversight of the EID strategy across the school. She will operate from within the Office of EID – led by Lindia Willies-Jacobo, MD, FAAP, Senior Associate Dean for Admissions and EID – and in partnership with the school’s Offices of Admissions, Student Affairs, Community Engagement, and Academic and Community Affairs.
localemagazine.com

7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC

The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
Vivid Snacks

You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles

With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Thrillist

16 of the Best Breakfast Spots in LA

Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed. Maybe it was a tough night or maybe you’ve got a daunting day, or maybe you just need an extra minute. On those sorts of mornings, it helps to have a little incentive—like visions of a really good breakfast. The right meal can change your whole perspective, flip your day from a chore to a pleasure. So whether you’re looking to be pampered with fresh juice and farmers market vegetables, overwhelmed with a mountain of eggs, or stunned by new interpretations of diner classics, we’ve got the perfect spot to coax you out from under the covers. And also coffee, there’s lots of that on this list of our favorite breakfast spots in LA, which spans Downtown LA and Hollywood to Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach.
lapl.org

Pretty in Pink: The Lost Matson Terminal, 1953-1986

It's a painful truth that Angelenos can much too easily identify architectural structures that have been erased from our city's landscape. Some structures are well-known and widely mourned while others have disappeared from our collective consciousness without much afterthought. Among the latter is a building that, despite the lucrative role it played in the growth of our city, was an unfortunate victim of the monster known as commercial redevelopment. When the building was unveiled to the world in 1953, its opening weekend attracted nearly 100,000 Angelenos who came to bask in the building's beauty and marvel at its space-age amenities. This building was touted as "the world's finest" not only by the Los Angeles city administration but by its tenant, a commercial titan who revolutionized business practices throughout the globe. By the end of the 1950s, nearly a million people had passed through its halls, among them Ronald Reagan, Walt Disney, and Elvis Presley. But the building served a much greater purpose than a celebrity hub; it was, in fact, a financial covenant between the City of Los Angeles and the (then) territory of Hawaii that wed the two in aesthetic and commercial matrimony. An abrupt (and unprecedented) pivot in interests, however, turned what was once an architectural shrine into something suited to a gothic novel as it sat forgotten, quite literally, at the edge of Los Angeles. In the interest of restoring some semblance of prestige to this lost landmark, let's take a look at this architectural marvel that occupied the Wilmington waterfront for more than thirty years before it vanished. Here is the story of the Matson Cruise Terminal.
localemagazine.com

This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA

Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
