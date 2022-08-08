ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
Malört Fest returns to Ray’s Growler Gallery on August 27

People typically feel one of two ways about Jeppson’s Malört. They either hate it, or they absolutely love it…as something to buy for someone who’s never tried it before. Despite being the textbook definition of an “acquired taste,” the daunting Chicago spirit—that, by its own admission, “is not for the faint of heart”—has become a lip-puckering point of pride in the Windy City and, in recent years, has established something of a presence behind the pine at watering holes here in Milwaukee. With the Cubs—and an abundance of their fans—making their way to town for a series at the end of August, Ray’s Growler Gallery is welcoming rival fans with an event focused on…distinct flavors.
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (July 24 – August 6)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
Music returns to Mitchell Park Domes September 29 with “Rhythm & Brews,” Trapper Schoepp

If you’ve been back to the Mitchell Park Domes since the early COVID lockdowns, you know that they remain Milwaukee’s most idiosyncratic (and endangered) treasures. But one thing hasn’t returned to the Domes since COVID: live music. Happily, that’ll change on Thursday, September 29, when the Friends of the Domes host a “Rhythm & Brews” event featuring food, drinks, a light show, and music from Milwaukee’s own Trapper Schoepp.
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
WISCONSIN STATE
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention

I have written about the Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) in some of my past articles. As a matter of fact, I have attended some of the events they have held and everything to me appears to be very positive. Its annual budget is $3.7 million dollars. Through the American Rescue Act, it is now getting an additional $8.4 million dollars. Alderman state they want to see the resources deployed to help make Milwaukee safer. The director position was not renewed so there is an opening at this time. Sources state a new director will be hired in the next several weeks sometime. Alderman Bohl states “it is the administration’s intent to continue the work underway in the violence prevention office, while, at the same time, increasing the office’s responsiveness to changing demands and expectations in public safety”.
Doyne Park Golf Course Is Closed. Now What?

There are a lot of options for what the shuttered course could become, and neighbors are weighing in. Disc golf course. Mountain biking trail or pump track. A prairie with native plants. Community Garden. Dog Park. Multi-use trail. Butterfly garden. Vendor area. All are proposals that have been raised as...
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
WISCONSIN STATE
Evers announces Milwaukee site for new youth prison

Governor Tony Evers has announced a site for a new state youth prison. Calling it a major step toward closing Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, Evers on Tuesday announced plans to build a new youth prison on Milwaukee’s northwest side. In a statement, Evers said it’s one major step closer to getting kids out of the facilities, which were initially to have closed last July. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to vote on the proposed site on Friday. Building on the site would require city approval, under a state law that approved 42 million dollars for the new facility.-
4 shot in 4 separate shootings overnight in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating four separate shootings in six hours overnight in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman was inside her home near 41st and Hadley streets when multiple rounds entered it from the exterior. She was taken...
Milwaukee Tool opens manufacturing plant in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. - Milwaukee Tool on Wednesday, Aug. 10 was joined by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the Milwaukee 7 (M7), West Bend officials, and industry partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s newest manufacturing plant in West Bend. The 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new,...
4 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four shootings that happened between Tuesday night, Aug. 9 and Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings. 41st and Hadley. Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 9, at approximately 9:03 p.m. near 41st...
Here’s who’s playing the Milwaukee Record Stage at Bay View Bash

Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still more than a month away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
MILWAUKEE, WI

