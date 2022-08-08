Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases
MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
boreal.org
DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
A mansion on a private island in Minnesota is on the market for $6.6 million, and most of it can be controlled by iPad — check it out
"It's easy to get to shore, but you're half a mile at minimum away from anybody else's place," Nathan Landucci, the owner and listing agent, said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
ourquadcities.com
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities
Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. The victim hasn't been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
22-year-old man found dead in central Minnesota lake
A 22-year-old man who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a central Minnesota lake. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Trenton R. Robertson was found dead in Bass Lake, having been reported missing at 12:42 p.m. Sunday. Authorities went to a home on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
BevNET.com
Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
fox9.com
Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating
STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.
fox9.com
Electric scooter rides on I-94, 35W in Minneapolis
A person took an electric scooter onto Interstate 94, then merged onto Interstate 35W in Minneapolis. It was captured on MNDOT traffic cameras.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
Charges: Minnesota camp counselor fired arrows at kids, injuring boy
A Minnesota camp counselor had children stand in front of a target while she launched arrows at them, injuring one boy in the process, according to charges. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, has been charged with one count of child endangerment, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison if she's convicted.
Comments / 0