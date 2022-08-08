ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
Government
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Body of Minnesota Fisherman Recovered from River

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rescue teams recovered the body of a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man from the St. Croix River Monday afternoon. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an abandoned boat floating along the Minnesota shoreline north of Stillwater around 9 a.m. Monday. Investigators identified the man through the boat’s registration information and were able to confirm the man went out fishing Sunday night and did not return home.
STILLWATER, MN
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
hot967.fm

Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
STILLWATER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
BevNET.com

Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Body recovered from St. Croix river Monday, authorities investigating

STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in Washington County are investigating after a body was recovered from the St. Croix River in Stillwater Township on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9 a.m. police were alerted to an abandoned fishing boat along the Minnesota shoreline near the St. Croix Boom Site.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN

