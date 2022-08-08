Development News: Here’s what’s going on at L + Broadway

Lots of changes coming to this intersection!

The two structures at 748-750 East Broadway and one structure at 65 L Street (the old Bailey’s Coffee Shop) will be torn down to make way for a new four-story building with 9 units and a potential restaurant with 120 seats on the ground level.

Construction permits are in place in that area so watch for no parking signs etc. The bus stop will also move from L and Broadway to L and East Third during construction. This is a busy intersection so expect traffic delays etc.

You can check out the recording of a community meeting that took place back in 2021 about this project here.

The developer behind the this project is the same developer who proposed a new development and restaurant at H + Broadway. And is the developer who transformed The Broadway building and is in the process of developing the Playwright building.