2 in 3 in new poll say US economy getting worse

WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

Almost 70 percent of Americans said in a new poll that they believe that the U.S. economy is getting worse.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll found that 69 percent of respondents said that they think the U.S. economy is getting worse, compared to 12 percent who said that it is getting better.

Eighteen percent of those surveyed believe that the U.S. economy has remained the same.

Thirty-four percent of respondents, meanwhile, said they approve of President Biden’s handling of gas prices, a percentage that is up 7 points from a similar poll published in June.

Forty-nine percent of respondents also said they will favor a candidate who supports keeping abortions legal, while 27 percent of respondents said they will support a candidate who supports limiting abortion access. Twenty-two percent of those surveyed said that they don’t care about their preferred candidate’s stance on abortions.

And 75 percent of Republican respondents said they are very enthusiastic about voting in the midterm elections, while 68 percent of Democrats agreed as did 49 percent of independents.

The new ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted from August 5 to August 6 with a total of 665 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 4.2 percentage points.

