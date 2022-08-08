ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WSPA 7News

Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized overnight in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail was vandalized overnight. Police said a large amount of graffiti had been painted on trash cans, trails, exercise equipment and more. The obscenities stretched from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial in the Cleveland Park area. […]
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC

Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
WYFF4.com

New entertainment complex to open in downtown Greenville near Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The newest entertainment complex in downtown Greenville is set to open this week. It's called District 356 and is adjacent to Fluor Field on Field Street. We first told you about the complex in February 2021 when Greenville city leaders unanimously passed an ordinance to create the project. (Watch that story above)
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Greenville, SC (Tallest & Most Beautiful)

Greenville, South Carolina is situated in a relatively unusual topographical area. In the northwestern inland portion of South Carolina, Greenville and its surrounding area have plenty of water features. The city and its surrounding areas are actually known for their waterfalls. The area is home to several major lakes and...
Joe Jackson
thecharlottepost.com

Celebration: Gussie Taylor Dennis marks her 105th birthday on Aug. 10

Greenville, SC native and former teacher now lives in Huntersville. The world has changed quite a bit since Gussie Taylor Dennis was born 105 years ago in Greenville, S.C. Born Gussie Evans on Aug. 10, 1917, to sharecroppers Broadus Evans Sr. and Blanch Sullivan, her family included eight siblings who worked on a cotton plantation. Gussie, however, was focused on life beyond the land.
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg salon owners open beauty school downtown

SPARTANBURG — The owners of two Spartanburg County salons are planning to open an esthetician school. Lexi Brannon and Mya Barron are the owners of Bare Beauty Loft. The salon has one location in Spartanburg and another in Landrum. Brannon and Barron will combine their expertise at Bare Beauty Institute in downtown Spartanburg and teach future estheticians the skills to start a career.
FOX Carolina

New haunted attraction coming to Anderson Jockey Lot

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the spooky season nearing, the Anderson Jockey Lot announced a new haunted attraction coming in September. The Jockey Lot said starting Sept. 15 guests will be able to experience a new haunted attraction called Night Terrors. Guests can attend Sept. 15 through Sept. 30...
FOX Carolina

Where is Michael Thrasher?

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
greenvillejournal.com

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

Bank of America fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, announced Aug. 5 it has finalized its 2022 music lineup. From Oct. 14-16, over 80 bands will perform across six stages, including:. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to sample food...
greenvillejournal.com

Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality

Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
gsabizwire.com

Avison Young fully leases 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, SC

Avison Young commercial real estate is pleased to announce that Reeves Willis represented Mauldin Heights Apts 1, LLC in the leasing of 21,150 sf industrial space located at 2605 Anderson Road in Greenville, South Carolina, to The Source Group. 2605 Anderson Road is now 100% occupied. SCBIZtv is part of...
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win. “I screamed,” she told lottery officials. The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe […]
