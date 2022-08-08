ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Baltimore Ravens Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens should once again have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore is a complete team on both sides of the ball and should be an intriguing team to control in Franchise Mode and play as in head-to-head matches. If you're curious who the Ravens' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Ravens roster.
NFL
Yardbarker

Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'

Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
defpen

Justin Tucker and Ravens Agree on Four-Year Extension

The Baltimore Ravens and kicker Justin Tucker have agreed on a four-year contract extension worth up to $24 million. This deal includes $17.5 million guaranteed and an $11.5 million signing bonus. He is once again the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. Tucker is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, kickers in NFL history. The Baltimore Ravens lock up their All-Pro kicker for four more years and once again separate him from the pack of other NFL kickers. It is very likely Tucker will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame shortly after he retires.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans, the teams announced. The Dolphins and Texans completed the trade Tuesday night. The Dolphins acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for Shaheen and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
NBC Sports

Seahawks signing Jameson Houston

The Seahawks are adding some depth at defensive back. Seattle is adding Jameson Houston, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Houston worked out for the Seahawks last week. He most recently played for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. But he’s also had stints with the Browns, Panthers, Eagles, and Jaguars since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy