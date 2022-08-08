Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens should once again have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore is a complete team on both sides of the ball and should be an intriguing team to control in Franchise Mode and play as in head-to-head matches. If you're curious who the Ravens' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Ravens roster.

