HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Leopard Crop Top & Matching Sheer Pants For Italy Performance: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is back on stage! The singer, 53, took the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday, July 30. As always, the singer rocked a sexy ensemble, consisting of a leopard striped crop top, matching fitted pants and cape as she delivered a slew of hits for the screaming crowd. She hit every move as she performed a dance version of “If You Had My Love,” in one clip, that appeared to be cut with the ’90s dance hit, “What Is Love?” She later appeared to strip down to just a sparkly sheer look as she sang her hit “Dance Again.”
THEATER & DANCE
Elle

From YouTube to Hollywood: How Claudia Sulewski Became a Modern-Day Screen Queen

I couldn’t tell you how—or where or when—I first started watching Claudia Sulewski online, but I do know that, for the longest time, I kept it a secret. It wasn’t that Sulewski was doing anything particularly nefarious; on the contrary, since she started posting YouTube videos in November 2009, you could categorize Sulewski’s corner of the internet as one of its more positive neighborhoods. But back in the early 2010s, when I must’ve stumbled upon her burgeoning lifestyle channel, YouTube content creation was still in its infancy. There were no Emma Chamberlains transitioning from YouTube star to Met Gala host; I didn’t even have an Instagram yet. So I watched Sulewski and the other creators I loved in private, mesmerized as they showed off their clothing hauls and their favorite makeup products—unaware that what I was really watching was a new crop of celebrities, forming slowly but surely, one upload at a time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
People

How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'

Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Single Status? Malia Obama Spotted With Mystery Man For The 2nd Time As Breakup Rumors Swirl

Malia Obama was spotted with the same mystery man twice within a week, begging the question if she and Harvard boyfriend Rory Farquharson called it quits, Radar has learned.The 24-year-old and mystery man appeared to get along fabulously, chatting amongst each other as they strolled through the streets of Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday.While some speculate a romance could be brewing, others are convinced the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama may have just been enjoying a friendly outing.She could be seen sipping on a smoothie as they spent time together in photos published by Daily Mail on Wednesday.Malia...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup

UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Julia Roberts' Marriage Is Reportedly on 'Life Support' But That's Not the Case

Julia Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on July 4, but a sketchy magazine article claimed their relationship was on the rocks. That does not appear to be the case though, especially considering the Instagram post that Roberts published to celebrate their milestone. Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, are parents to three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 15-year-old Henry.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'

Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper is an Oscar-nominated American actor and filmmaker who made his first on-camera debut in "Sex and the City" in 1999. He would pursue other roles in film and television during the early 2000s, including shows like "The Street" and "Jack & Bobby" and movies such as "Wet Hot American Summer" and "Carnival Knowledge." Moreover, he played Will Tippin on the spy-action network television show "Alias" between 2001 and 2006.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
TikTok
TV & Videos
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Behind Viral Videos
Glamour

Halle Berry Has Punk Purple Hair Now

Halle Berry is in her punk era. The color purple has always been iconic, from Barney the dinosaur to Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci U.K. premiere gown. And now it’s coming for our hair. Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor and hair trendsetter (just ask the 1990s) dropped a selfie featuring her latest hair color, which is a dazzlingly deep purple.
CELEBRITIES
Architectural Digest

Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million

After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Couple recalls ‘amazing’ moment they waited for marriage licence alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A couple who found themselves waiting in line for a marriage licence next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have opened up about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.Airika and Demetrius Visaya, from California, told KABC-TV that they began their Saturday celebrating their two-year-old son’s birthday with a Batman-themed party attended by 20 or 30 family members. However, during the celebration, the couple decided to get married, so they set out on a three-hour trip from Victorville to Las Vegas, Nevada.Once the couple and their family members arrived, Airika and Demetrius went to the licensing bureau to obtain a marriage licence, where...
LAS VEGAS, NV

