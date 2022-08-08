Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Leopard Crop Top & Matching Sheer Pants For Italy Performance: Watch
Jennifer Lopez is back on stage! The singer, 53, took the stage at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Capri, Italy on Saturday, July 30. As always, the singer rocked a sexy ensemble, consisting of a leopard striped crop top, matching fitted pants and cape as she delivered a slew of hits for the screaming crowd. She hit every move as she performed a dance version of “If You Had My Love,” in one clip, that appeared to be cut with the ’90s dance hit, “What Is Love?” She later appeared to strip down to just a sparkly sheer look as she sang her hit “Dance Again.”
Elle
From YouTube to Hollywood: How Claudia Sulewski Became a Modern-Day Screen Queen
I couldn’t tell you how—or where or when—I first started watching Claudia Sulewski online, but I do know that, for the longest time, I kept it a secret. It wasn’t that Sulewski was doing anything particularly nefarious; on the contrary, since she started posting YouTube videos in November 2009, you could categorize Sulewski’s corner of the internet as one of its more positive neighborhoods. But back in the early 2010s, when I must’ve stumbled upon her burgeoning lifestyle channel, YouTube content creation was still in its infancy. There were no Emma Chamberlains transitioning from YouTube star to Met Gala host; I didn’t even have an Instagram yet. So I watched Sulewski and the other creators I loved in private, mesmerized as they showed off their clothing hauls and their favorite makeup products—unaware that what I was really watching was a new crop of celebrities, forming slowly but surely, one upload at a time.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Is Back to Dressing Casually in a White Crop Top and Pants in Santa Monica
Jennifer Lopez's big European vacation with its enviable wardrobe is done for now, and the singer is back to dressing cool and casual in Santa Monica, CA. Lopez was photographed wearing a white long-sleeved crop top with matching cream pants while entering a studio. She wore her hair down straight and accessorized with sunglasses. That post-vacation glow is real:
Jennifer Lopez’s mom on her wedding with Ben Affleck: ‘Lupe has always said that Ben is her true love’
It seems Ben Affleck definitely has a great relationship with Jennifer Lopez’s mom, Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Rodríguez, who has given her own stamp of approval to their romantic relationship and new marriage, following their unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Now that the Hollywood couple have tied the knot and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
AOL Corp
Brad Pitt Rocks Mint Green Suit In Fun Fashion Moment on 'Bullet Train' Red Carpet
Dressed to impress! Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in style at the premiere of his new action blockbuster Bullet Train. The handsome movie star stunned on the press line outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, rocking a mint green suit, paired with a teal shirt.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Off A Wardrobe Mishap While Showing Her Ultra-Toned Figure In A TikTok Video
Jennifer Lopez just proved that she truly is not phased by, well, anything. During a recent show, her skin-tight bodysuit ripped in a rather unfortunate place. But, J-Lo being J-Lo, she embraced the funny situation in a recent TikTok video...and flaunted her epic booty in the process. Jennifer combined the...
Erin Napier’s Haircut Was Inspired By a Huge Hollywood Star! See Hair Transformation Photos
On top of being one of the most talented people in the home design space, Erin Napier is also a trendsetter! The Home Town host has blown viewers away with her style choices, effortless beauty and of course, her signature pixie haircut. Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, shot to...
RELATED PEOPLE
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
Single Status? Malia Obama Spotted With Mystery Man For The 2nd Time As Breakup Rumors Swirl
Malia Obama was spotted with the same mystery man twice within a week, begging the question if she and Harvard boyfriend Rory Farquharson called it quits, Radar has learned.The 24-year-old and mystery man appeared to get along fabulously, chatting amongst each other as they strolled through the streets of Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday.While some speculate a romance could be brewing, others are convinced the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama may have just been enjoying a friendly outing.She could be seen sipping on a smoothie as they spent time together in photos published by Daily Mail on Wednesday.Malia...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Julia Roberts' Marriage Is Reportedly on 'Life Support' But That's Not the Case
Julia Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on July 4, but a sketchy magazine article claimed their relationship was on the rocks. That does not appear to be the case though, especially considering the Instagram post that Roberts published to celebrate their milestone. Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, are parents to three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 15-year-old Henry.
Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'
Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper is an Oscar-nominated American actor and filmmaker who made his first on-camera debut in "Sex and the City" in 1999. He would pursue other roles in film and television during the early 2000s, including shows like "The Street" and "Jack & Bobby" and movies such as "Wet Hot American Summer" and "Carnival Knowledge." Moreover, he played Will Tippin on the spy-action network television show "Alias" between 2001 and 2006.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Halle Berry Has Punk Purple Hair Now
Halle Berry is in her punk era. The color purple has always been iconic, from Barney the dinosaur to Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci U.K. premiere gown. And now it’s coming for our hair. Over the weekend, the Oscar-winning actor and hair trendsetter (just ask the 1990s) dropped a selfie featuring her latest hair color, which is a dazzlingly deep purple.
Renée Zellweger said she loves getting older and criticized 'garbage' anti-aging products that make women believe they're not valuable
"Turning 50 felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense," the Oscar-winning actress told The Sunday Times.
Big Bang Theory Star Johnny Galecki Lists Home With Hollywood Past for $11.9 Million
After first putting it up for lease more than a year ago, Big Bang Theory actor Johnny Galecki has put his historic Los Angeles home up for sale. He’s asking for $11.9 million, which is a significant increase from the $9.2 million he paid for the abode in 2015. The home was previously owned by Jason Statham and before him, Ben Stiller. If the property sells at the current list price, it would be one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the celebrity-favored neighborhood, Outpost Estates, located in the eastern Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Winona Ryder, Felicity Huffman, Russell Brand, and Madelaine Petsch reside in the neighborhood.
Couple recalls ‘amazing’ moment they waited for marriage licence alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
A couple who found themselves waiting in line for a marriage licence next to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have opened up about the once-in-a-lifetime experience.Airika and Demetrius Visaya, from California, told KABC-TV that they began their Saturday celebrating their two-year-old son’s birthday with a Batman-themed party attended by 20 or 30 family members. However, during the celebration, the couple decided to get married, so they set out on a three-hour trip from Victorville to Las Vegas, Nevada.Once the couple and their family members arrived, Airika and Demetrius went to the licensing bureau to obtain a marriage licence, where...
Comments / 0