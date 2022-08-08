ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincent, AL

Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7nQi_0h9Dh3gC00

VINCENT, Ala. (AP) — A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband their police department and fire the police chief and assistant chief.

Vincent Mayor James Latimore on Thursday confirmed that Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief John L. Goss had been dismissed, al.com reported.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Friday condemned the two officers’ actions and said it stands with the city “in providing emergency law enforcement related service to the citizens (of Vincent) at this time.”

In the message, which recently surfaced on social media, someone identified as “752″ texts: “What do y’all call a pregnant slave?” An unidentified recipient responds twice: “?” and “??”

“752″ answers: “BOGO Buy one, get one free”

VIDEO: Alabama couple has baby’s gender revealed by Keith Urban

“This has torn this community apart. It doesn’t matter what color we are as long as we do right by people,” City Councilman Corey Abrams said during Thursday’s council meeting.

On Tuesday, Latimore said “appropriate action has been taken” against the officer alleged to have sent the text, though at the time he would not name the person or anyone involved.

The city’s website lists three people in its department: Srygley, Goss and Officer Lee Carden.

During the council meeting, Latimore announced he had suspended the chief and assistant chief, and the council voted to end the agency. Latimer said Carden turned in his resignation via text message just hours after the city council voted to dissolve the department.

Located in central Alabama, southeast of Birmingham, Vincent has a population of just under 2,000 people. It’s located in Shelby, St. Clair, and Talladega counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Birmingham church starts GoFundMe account for family of missing man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — As a search continues for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning, support is pouring in for his family. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Vincent, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham city leaders work to put brakes on exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From drag racing to donuts and now a deadly shooting – Birmingham Police said so-called exhibition driving led to a shooting that left one woman dead and four others hurt. Prosecutors have charged Ronald White, 23, with the weekend murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19. Winston was killed early Sunday morning in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Birmingham City#Central Alabama#City Council#Al Com
CBS 42

$1,000 reward offered for help identifying suspect in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of a person responsible for the death of a 20-year-old Sylacauga man last month. According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers arrived to the area of Inglewood Drive in the Drew Court Housing Community […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police searching for suspect who may have set house on fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Detectives were told the suspects car was recovered in a separate incident. He will not be traveling in that particular vehicle. ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a person of interest in an arson/homicide investigation. According to BPD Public Information Officer Truman Fitzgerald, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

Hueytown PD: Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — Authorities in Hueytown, Alabama said a man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday morning. The Hueytown Police Department said it responded to a report of a person shot on Hueytown Road at 9:13 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man dead in the yard outside the residence.
HUEYTOWN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Death deemed suspicious in Jackson County, Miss.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi are awaiting an autopsy of a man found dead Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s department said the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the death is suspicious.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

CBS 42

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy