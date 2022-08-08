ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Befuddled Biden Downplays Concerns With China After Pelosi's Taiwan Trip Despite Military Drills

By Alex Lang
 2 days ago
President Joe Biden dismissed concerns with China after Nancy Pelosi’s recent trip to Taiwan, despite a massive increase in military action off the Asian country’s shores, Radar has learned.

Recently, the befuddled president spoke to reporters for the first time since leaving COVID-19 isolation.

It was the first time he faced questions after Pelosi visited Taiwan last week and sparked waves of military drills by China and an increase in rhetoric.

“I’m not worried, but I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are. But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more,” Biden said, according to reports.

The statement comes despite the fact the White House warned the Speaker of the House about the political fallout even before she left on her trip to Asia.

Biden sidestepped a question on if Pelosi’s visit was a mistake only saying it was “her decision,” according to the Hill.

China has issued a strong response and increased military drills in the area around Taiwan. Recent days have seen numerous military exercises and even jets violating Taiwan airspace.

The world is on edge as China continues to increase rhetoric and flexes its might after Pelosi’s visit.

Taiwan and China have long been in dispute. China considers its island neighbor to be part of its country, but Taiwan seeks independence. For decades, America has backed Taiwan in the spat.

Taiwan was founded by the old Chinese government that fled after the communist takeover.

During her visit, Pelosi issued a statement that America supports Taiwan in its push for independence. She added that America will continue to work with Taiwan on a host of issues, including climate change and economic growth.

“Sadly, Taiwan has been prevented from participating in global meetings, most recently the World Health Organization, because of objections by the Chinese Communist Party,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“While they may prevent Taiwan from sending its leaders to global forums, they cannot prevent world leaders or anyone from traveling to Taiwan to pay respect to its flourishing Democracy, to highlight its many successes and to reaffirm our commitment to continued collaboration.”

