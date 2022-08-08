ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men hospitalized after weekend shootings

The Blade
 5 days ago

Two men were hospitalized over the weekend after separate shootings in central and North Toledo.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, Toledo Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the 700 block of Pinewood Avenue. While on the scene, crews found Brian Schaffer, 34, in the 1000 block of Pinewood, one block from his residence.

According to a police report, Mr. Schaffer matched the description of one of the involved parties in the shooting alert. Eventually, Mr. Schaffer told police he had been shot in the buttocks during the incident, and was later taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly the Medical College of Ohio hospital.

Then, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Deshawn Gary, 43, was shot in the hip in the 3300 block of Lagrange Street. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews transported Mr. Gary to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment, and he is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests were made in either incident as of Monday morning.

