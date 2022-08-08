Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Our Views: The last time LSU missed the Top 25 preseason, the Tigers showed them
Nick Saban is on the other side of the ball now, to put it mildly, but it was in his first year as head coach of the LSU Tigers that the team last finished out of the money in the preseason poll of coaches. Saban and his team proved that omission very wrong by going 8-4 in 2000, a huge turnaround from the year before.
tigerdroppings.com
Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs
50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
Five-Star LSU Commit Inks First NIL Deal
Shelton Sampson, a top prospect in the 2023 cycle, signed a deal to make a branded clothing line
LSU Running Back Noah Cain Living Childhood Dream of Playing for Tigers
The Penn State transfer looks to carve out roll in running backs room, develop under Coach Frank Wilson
brproud.com
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
tigerdroppings.com
If LSU vs Southern was called the Baton Rouge Bowl, what would you give out as a trophy?
Posted on 8/8/22 at 12:30 pm to deathvalleyfreak43. The winning team gets to be in a thuggin and luvin it video. A trophy of a guy smoking a blunt. Thank you for supporting our sponsors Posted to Everyone. Member since Jul 2021. 1465 posts. Posted on 8/8/22 at 12:40 pm...
theadvocate.com
Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football
Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
theadvocate.com
Broncos hit the field hard hoping to add another championship banner to stadium wall
One evening in late July, I drove up to Zachary High to get an early feel for the buzz around the upcoming school year. Band directors Donny Alexander and Jason Venable had the marching band in front of the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. preparing for fall Friday night magic. Continuing north to the Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Complex, I noticed the lights were on in Bronco Stadium. Not to be too sentimental, but the smell of fresh cut grass in late July and early August (I know they play on turf now), humid air and the lights shining on the field can be euphoric for old ballplayers.
theadvocate.com
Southern's Jordan Lewis is already a star. Eric Dooley wants to see Lewis' best season yet.
Eric Dooley isn’t expecting to have a long learning curve in his first season coaching Southern, and it’s not just because he spent 13 years as an assistant there. As Prairie View head coach, he has scouted and scrutinized the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the past four years, especially the defenses he’s had to attack.
tigerdroppings.com
I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story
Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
tigerdroppings.com
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area
I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
tigerdroppings.com
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
225batonrouge.com
Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month
Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
theadvocate.com
From armed guards to locked doors, school systems statewide are doubling down on security
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
tigerdroppings.com
Has your wife bought the “Baton Rouge” scented candle yet?
On Aug. 2, Homesick will share its interpretation of the bouquet of Baton Rouge when the company launches its newest College Towns collection of candles, described as representing "beloved alma mater memories through fragrance." quote:. And how does Homesick describe the scent of the Baton Rouge candle? As follows: "Crisp...
WWL-TV
Gas below $3 per gallon? Some stations in Baton Rouge are already there
NEW ORLEANS — Gas prices have been falling fairly quickly in Louisiana and around the country since peaking at extremely high levels in mid-June. In addition, several relative “bargains” can be found with at least 4 stations in Baton Rouge listing prices below $3 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
theadvocate.com
How jars of soil will tie Youngsville murders to America's history of lynchings
A memorial will be held Saturday in Youngsville to remember two Black men who were murdered in the years after the Civil War. The ceremony will include the collection of soil samples, which will be jarred and labeled with the names of the victims, to display at a local memorial and at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
1 Injured In A Motorcycle Crash on LA 1019 (Denham Springs, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred late on Friday. The crash happened on LA 1019 of LA-16. According to the LSP, the motorcyclist sustained severe injuries from [..]
