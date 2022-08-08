ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs

50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football

Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
Broncos hit the field hard hoping to add another championship banner to stadium wall

One evening in late July, I drove up to Zachary High to get an early feel for the buzz around the upcoming school year. Band directors Donny Alexander and Jason Venable had the marching band in front of the auditorium at 7:30 p.m. preparing for fall Friday night magic. Continuing north to the Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Complex, I noticed the lights were on in Bronco Stadium. Not to be too sentimental, but the smell of fresh cut grass in late July and early August (I know they play on turf now), humid air and the lights shining on the field can be euphoric for old ballplayers.
I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story

Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area

I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month

Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
Has your wife bought the “Baton Rouge” scented candle yet?

On Aug. 2, Homesick will share its interpretation of the bouquet of Baton Rouge when the company launches its newest College Towns collection of candles, described as representing "beloved alma mater memories through fragrance." quote:. And how does Homesick describe the scent of the Baton Rouge candle? As follows: "Crisp...
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
