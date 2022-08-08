Read full article on original website
14news.com
Warrick Co. Schools make safety changes
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Schools have made some changes this year. In a letter sent to parents, they mention the shootings at Uvalde, Texas being a reminder of safety. Some of the changes include parents are no longer allowed to walk their elementary aged children to class....
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
14news.com
Parents and officials encourage school zone safety
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school back in session for many children, some parents of Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation students said they are worried about drivers speeding through school zones. “Please slow down because you never know what may happen,” said mother of three, Yolanda Broshears. “It might be...
wdrb.com
Demand grows in rural southern Indiana as communities struggle to find child care
MARENGO, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's a struggle to find child care in rural southern Indiana communities. Some families have been left with no options as daycares and child care facilities shuttered during the pandemic. Less than a decade ago, there were about 40 kids involved in the after school program...
14news.com
DCPS delays start date due to major software issue
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Public School District say their schools will no longer start on Wednesday, but instead will begin on Friday. School officials say the delay is due to a major software issue that has disrupted securing their afternoon bus routes. On Wednesday...
14news.com
Half of EVSC students return to school Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the first day of school for about half of EVSC students. Students with the last names “A” through “J” are going to school on Monday and Tuesday. Students at Highland Elementary were welcomed back early Monday morning. The EVSC is...
14news.com
Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s almost time for Henderson County students to head back to school. Wednesday is their first day. Students will be getting to know the new Jefferson Elementary. It can support 400 students with 18 classrooms. There’s a tornado shelter, a music room equipped with instruments,...
14news.com
New UE residence hall officially complete
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new residence hall is now complete in the center of the University of Evansville’s campus on Walnut Street. Officials say the new dorm hall will house 293 students this fall starting August 24. The residence hall creates a new concept for UE students who...
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
14news.com
Beaver Dam receives grant to fund historical legacy project
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Beaver Dam received a $12,000 Community Challenge Grant from the AARP. Officials say that will fund their next historical legacy project. They say as part of a downtown renaissance, old wooden doors will be turned into artworks showing the city’s history.
14news.com
EPD hosts ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ community outreach event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department hosted ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ event for the community. Residents gathered at Gayla-Cake shop where they hung out with officers and decorated their own cupcake. Officer Taylor Merriss said having these events helps bridge the gap between residents...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office stepping up back to school patrols
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve stepped up traffic enforcement around area schools and bus routes to help make sure this school year gets off to a safe start. All Vanderburgh County schools are back in session for the 2022-2023...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district. Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them. “A lot of times those...
14news.com
Evansville students enjoy last days of summer with back-to-school bash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some schools around the Tri-State had their first days last week, but the majority will begin classes this week. But before they do, students had one more day to soak in the summer. Sunday was one last hurrah for students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation,...
14news.com
Alzhemer’s patients get baby dolls and stuffed puppies in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A creative way to show love for seniors took place today in Evansville. Every resident of the Alzheimer’s unit of the Brentwood Care Center received a baby doll. Brentwood staff members tell us they were on the waiting list for two years to receive Pearl’s...
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Madisonville police say a man died after being hit by a car. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday night on South Main Street. Evansville police are investigating another homicide. Authorities say a man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. A preschool teacher facing charges...
14news.com
EVSC board approves Amy Word’s request for leave of absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation hosted its first school board meeting since the arrest of board member Amy Word. That meeting began at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Many members of the public were in attendance demanding Word’s removal from the board. Attorney Patrick Shoulders...
