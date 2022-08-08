ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

14news.com

Warrick Co. Schools make safety changes

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Schools have made some changes this year. In a letter sent to parents, they mention the shootings at Uvalde, Texas being a reminder of safety. Some of the changes include parents are no longer allowed to walk their elementary aged children to class....
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Parents and officials encourage school zone safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With school back in session for many children, some parents of Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation students said they are worried about drivers speeding through school zones. “Please slow down because you never know what may happen,” said mother of three, Yolanda Broshears. “It might be...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

DCPS delays start date due to major software issue

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Public School District say their schools will no longer start on Wednesday, but instead will begin on Friday. School officials say the delay is due to a major software issue that has disrupted securing their afternoon bus routes. On Wednesday...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Half of EVSC students return to school Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the first day of school for about half of EVSC students. Students with the last names “A” through “J” are going to school on Monday and Tuesday. Students at Highland Elementary were welcomed back early Monday morning. The EVSC is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jefferson Elementary opens Wednesday for first day of class

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s almost time for Henderson County students to head back to school. Wednesday is their first day. Students will be getting to know the new Jefferson Elementary. It can support 400 students with 18 classrooms. There’s a tornado shelter, a music room equipped with instruments,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

New UE residence hall officially complete

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new residence hall is now complete in the center of the University of Evansville’s campus on Walnut Street. Officials say the new dorm hall will house 293 students this fall starting August 24. The residence hall creates a new concept for UE students who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Beaver Dam receives grant to fund historical legacy project

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Beaver Dam received a $12,000 Community Challenge Grant from the AARP. Officials say that will fund their next historical legacy project. They say as part of a downtown renaissance, old wooden doors will be turned into artworks showing the city’s history.
BEAVER DAM, KY
14news.com

EPD hosts ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ community outreach event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Evansville Police Department hosted ‘Cupcake With a Cop’ event for the community. Residents gathered at Gayla-Cake shop where they hung out with officers and decorated their own cupcake. Officer Taylor Merriss said having these events helps bridge the gap between residents...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. Public Schools helping fight food insecurity

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public School officials say students are continuing to face food insecurities throughout the district. Now, school officials are offering services through the family resource youth service. The district is also offering students backpacks with food inside of them. “A lot of times those...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville students enjoy last days of summer with back-to-school bash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some schools around the Tri-State had their first days last week, but the majority will begin classes this week. But before they do, students had one more day to soak in the summer. Sunday was one last hurrah for students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Heavy police presence expected at former Henderson school

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson State Police Department reassures to not be concerned if you see heavy police presence at the former Jefferson Elementary School on S. Green Street in the coming days. Officers say the department will be conducting training at the school for the next two weeks. During this time, you might […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Madisonville police say a man died after being hit by a car. It happened around 8:30 Tuesday night on South Main Street. Evansville police are investigating another homicide. Authorities say a man was shot and killed on East Mulberry Street near Kentucky Avenue. A preschool teacher facing charges...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EVSC board approves Amy Word’s request for leave of absence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation hosted its first school board meeting since the arrest of board member Amy Word. That meeting began at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Many members of the public were in attendance demanding Word’s removal from the board. Attorney Patrick Shoulders...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Community Policy