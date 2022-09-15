Best Google Pixel 6 deals and Google Pixel 6 Pro deals: September 2022

Now that the more-affordable Pixel 6a is in the spotlight, it seems like Google Pixel 6 deals and discounts on the Pixel 6 Pro have taken a backseat. Fortunately, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Following the release of the aforementioned Pixel 6a in late July, retailers started slashing Pixel prices left and right, leading to some historic deals that were simply too good to pass up. Amazon got the ball rolling with a $250 price cut on the Pixel 6 Pro , and then other retailers began to follow suit. Things have quieted down a bit over the last few weeks, but that doesn't mean you can't find a great offer if you know where to look.

The Google Pixel 6 has a beautiful 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and with a starting price of under $600, you're paying much less than you would for a similar phone like the Samsung Galaxy S22. The Pixel 6 Pro takes things even further, with a large 6.7-inch display, excellent battery life, 12GB of RAM, and rounded edges for an elegant look. With a standard retail price of $899 for the 128GB version, you're still getting a great value when you compare this device to non-Google competitors.

All of this month's best Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices can be found below. Thinking about picking up a Google Pixel 6a instead? Go check out our Google Pixel 6a deals page to see that cheap phone get even cheaper.

Google Pixel 6 deals

Google Pixel 6: $599 $499 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a straight discount, look no further than this deal from Amazon that slashes $100 off the price of the Pixel 6. Both the 128GB and 256GB versions are seeing a similar price cut, no strings attached. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: $699.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and Unlimited plan

Verizon has added the Pixel 6 to its list of devices that you can get for up to $700 off if you send them an old phone. Meet the requirements and you'll receive $699.99 in promo credits over 36 months. That's enough to make the phone totally free. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 128GB: $599 $499 with activation at Best Buy

Although it's not quite as tempting as the straight discount offered above, you can also save $100 on an unlocked Pixel 6 when you order it from Best Buy today. Activate the phone at Best Buy via a carrier such as Verizon or T-Mobile and you'll save $250 or $200, respectively. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB: $899 $649 at Amazon

The best Google Pixel 6 Pro deal of the week is clearly this straight $250 discount from Amazon. Not only does this price slash make the Pro almost as cheap as the standard Pixel 6, the hefty discount also makes the smartphone almost cheaper than it's ever been , no strings attached. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: switch to Visible and get a $200 gift card

Visible is a prepaid carrier that uses Verizon's nationwide 5G and LTE network. Switch to Visible from an eligible competing carrier, pick up a Pixel 6 Pro, and the popular MVNO hook you up with a free $150 gift card that you can use at a ton of online retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy. All you need to do is pay for three months of service on time. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Get $50 off when you purchase a 12-month plan

Similar to the Pixel 6 deal described above, if you sign up for the 12-month prepaid plan at Mint Mobile, you'll instantly get $50 off the price of a Pro. It's not an enormous price cut, but given the low price of the prepaid plan, it's still a win-win. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Save up to $800 with trade-in

If you're trying to ditch an old phone, you could send it to Verizon and get up to $800 off the price of a Pixel 6 Pro. All you need to do is trade in your eligible device and sign up for any Unlimited plan, and you'll receive the funds in the form of promo credits spread over 36 months View Deal

Frequently asked questions

Will there be a Google Pixel 7?

Absolutely! As we learned during the 2022 Google I/O keynote , the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to arrive later this year, alongside the Pixel Watch. The Pixel 7 lineup will feature a similar look as their predecessors, but with a new camera visor (made of recycled aluminum) and next-gen Tensor chipset.

Google Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a hit store shelves a few weeks ago, so many folks are wondering if they should pick up the budget version of Google's flagship or opt for the original. The two phones share a lot of the same features, including the Tensor chip, but there are a few key differences. The Pixel 6, for instance, has a decidedly smoother display thanks to its 90Hz refresh rate, and the stunning 50MP camera is certainly worth trying out if you like to take photos.

On the other hand, the Pixel 6a boasts a lot of the same power and durability features as the flagship Pixel 6 at a significantly lower price. The decision is ultimately up to you, but take a look at our Google Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6a guide if you need some help deciding.

