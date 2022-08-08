Read full article on original website
Lowndes County to change traffic pattern at Exit 11 interchange
State Route 31 traffic patterns are set to take place in Lowndes County, moving SR 31 to a single Interstate 75 overpass at Exit 11 interchange.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Schools take immediate steps to ease hallway congestion at LHS
After seeing photos of the congestion in the halls of Lowndes High School circulate on social media, officials want to assure parents and students that steps have already been taken to remedy the situation. From Lowndes County Schools:. “The Lowndes County School System is aware of the hallway photos that...
wfxl.com
VSU Chief of Police named 60th president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police
Valdosta State University’s Alan Rowe was recently sworn in as the 60th president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police. VSU Chief of Police Alan Rowe stands at the helm of the largest professional association for law enforcement administrators in Georgia. His fundamental purpose is to provide the...
Thomasville couple arrested for theft
A husband and wife have been arrested following an investigation into the alleged theft of funds from Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
wfxl.com
26-year-old dies in drowning incident in Berrien County
A 26-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning in Berrien County on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 7 p.m., on August 5, deputies responded to the Alapaha River on highway 135 at the Berrien Atkinson County Line for a possible drowning. A man at the scene told Deputies that he...
wfxl.com
Valdosta woman reported missing by family in Lowndes, Lanier County
The Lanier County Sheriff's Office needs help locating a missing woman. Deputies say that Tonya Hicks was reported as missing by her family. Family members say that Hicks lives in Valdosta, but was last seen in Lanier County. Deputies add that Hicks may be driving a silver, Nissan Sentra. Anyone...
wfxl.com
Wiregrass hosts joint dedication in honor of SGMC and Ben and LaVonne Copeland
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently hosted a joint dedication of the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Atrium and Ben and LaVonne Copeland Nursing Wing in the Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass. The dedication ceremony celebrated the partnership between SGMC, the Copeland Family,...
douglasnow.com
Drug unit reports busy July
The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
WCJB
Man arrested for setting fire to a church in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man suspected of setting fire to a church in Taylor County was arrested by state law enforcement officers after he was found watching the crime scene. Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Joshua Gipson on Monday for two counts of arson, two counts of Burglary, one count of Criminal Mischief, one count of Larceny, and Violation of Probation.
wfxl.com
Sumner City Hall temporarily closed following terminations, resignation at council meeting
The Town of Sumner is temporarily closed Tuesday. On Monday night, the council met for their regular meeting. During the meeting, the council made a motion to go to executive session to discuss a personnel matter, adding that the clerk would remain out of the meeting. After returning from executive...
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
ecbpublishing.com
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
wfxl.com
Rain delays Newton Road pipe replacement in Thomas County
Due to excessive rains, the job location is too wet to replace the pipe on Newton Road. Work was delayed Tuesday and resumed Wednesday, August 10. The road will be closed to thru traffic to replace the cross drain structure. The detour route will be U.S. 319 North going south...
wfxl.com
Duo arrested after drugs intercepted in footballs at Irwin County Detention Center
A man and a juvenile have been arrested after contraband was intercepted at the Irwin County Detention Center. According to South Central Drug Task Force Commander Sean Fitzgerald, two subjects were taken into custody after an investigation was initiated two weeks prior, where contraband including suspected marijuana, cellular devices and drug-related objects were placed in a football and sewed back up with the contents inside before being thrown within the guard lines at the Irwin County Detention Center.
wfxl.com
HHS awards over $200,000 to four SWGA health centers
Four local health centers in Southwest Georgia received a combined $262,200 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to advance health equity through better data. Today, during National Health Center Week, the HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $2,226,696 in American Rescue Plan...
wfxl.com
City of Thomasville welcomes film industry
The City of Thomasville says it is camera ready and film friendly. "Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films." said the city. Thomasville has experienced success...
douglasnow.com
Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia
According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
wfxl.com
Coffee Regional First Care closed Wednesday, to reopen in new location Thursday
An urgent care clinic in Coffee County will be closed Wednesday. Coffee Regional First Care, located on Shirley Avenue, is closed Wednesday, August 10 and will not reopen. On August 11, the urgent care clinic will reopen at the new location in the Douglas Square Shopping Plaza, between Starbucks and Jersey Mike's, on South Peterson Avenue.
wfxl.com
One arrested, four wanted for RICO charges
The Douglas Police Department has charged five individuals with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) and various white-collar crimes. Georgia law says a person may be charged with RICO (O.C.G.A. 16-14-4) if they participate in an interrelated pattern of criminal activity motivated by or resulting in monetary gain or economic or physical threat or injury.
