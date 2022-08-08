A man and a juvenile have been arrested after contraband was intercepted at the Irwin County Detention Center. According to South Central Drug Task Force Commander Sean Fitzgerald, two subjects were taken into custody after an investigation was initiated two weeks prior, where contraband including suspected marijuana, cellular devices and drug-related objects were placed in a football and sewed back up with the contents inside before being thrown within the guard lines at the Irwin County Detention Center.

IRWIN COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO