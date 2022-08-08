ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wfxl.com

26-year-old dies in drowning incident in Berrien County

A 26-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning in Berrien County on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 7 p.m., on August 5, deputies responded to the Alapaha River on highway 135 at the Berrien Atkinson County Line for a possible drowning. A man at the scene told Deputies that he...
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Wiregrass hosts joint dedication in honor of SGMC and Ben and LaVonne Copeland

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently hosted a joint dedication of the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Atrium and Ben and LaVonne Copeland Nursing Wing in the Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building on the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass. The dedication ceremony celebrated the partnership between SGMC, the Copeland Family,...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Drug unit reports busy July

The Coffee County Drug Unit (CCDU) announced another slew of arrests made in July, varying from charges of possession of methamphetamine to the distribution of controlled substances. The arrests include:. July 11. The CCDU arrested Berrie Durrance on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation. CCDU officers located two wanted...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WCJB

Man arrested for setting fire to a church in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The man suspected of setting fire to a church in Taylor County was arrested by state law enforcement officers after he was found watching the crime scene. Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Joshua Gipson on Monday for two counts of arson, two counts of Burglary, one count of Criminal Mischief, one count of Larceny, and Violation of Probation.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
News Break
Politics
wfxl.com

Rain delays Newton Road pipe replacement in Thomas County

Due to excessive rains, the job location is too wet to replace the pipe on Newton Road. Work was delayed Tuesday and resumed Wednesday, August 10. The road will be closed to thru traffic to replace the cross drain structure. The detour route will be U.S. 319 North going south...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Duo arrested after drugs intercepted in footballs at Irwin County Detention Center

A man and a juvenile have been arrested after contraband was intercepted at the Irwin County Detention Center. According to South Central Drug Task Force Commander Sean Fitzgerald, two subjects were taken into custody after an investigation was initiated two weeks prior, where contraband including suspected marijuana, cellular devices and drug-related objects were placed in a football and sewed back up with the contents inside before being thrown within the guard lines at the Irwin County Detention Center.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

HHS awards over $200,000 to four SWGA health centers

Four local health centers in Southwest Georgia received a combined $262,200 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to advance health equity through better data. Today, during National Health Center Week, the HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $2,226,696 in American Rescue Plan...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

City of Thomasville welcomes film industry

The City of Thomasville says it is camera ready and film friendly. "Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films." said the city. Thomasville has experienced success...
THOMASVILLE, GA
douglasnow.com

Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia

According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

One arrested, four wanted for RICO charges

The Douglas Police Department has charged five individuals with RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) and various white-collar crimes. Georgia law says a person may be charged with RICO (O.C.G.A. 16-14-4) if they participate in an interrelated pattern of criminal activity motivated by or resulting in monetary gain or economic or physical threat or injury.
DOUGLAS, GA

