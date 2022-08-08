Read full article on original website
Opinion: Should Physicians Take On Some Of The Patient Check-In Burdens?
Sustainable For The Long Term Or Not; Some Physicians Take The Patient Check-In Responsibility On Empathetic Grounds. Not very long ago, I published a short article titled "Digital Patient Clinic check-in for the modern Medical Practice." The idea was to shed some light on today's continually shifting medical practice landscape by focusing on the "stat poll" conducted by the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) on May 3rd, 2022.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals concerned about staff retention, recruiting in wake of Roe reversal
With the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, hospitals are concerned about additional challenges when it comes to recruiting and retaining medical staff, Bloomberg Law reported Aug. 9. The nation's highest court overturned the constitutional protection for abortion June 24, returning the authority to regulate abortion to states. Now...
beckershospitalreview.com
16% of hospitals complying with price transparency rule
A new report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org finds that most U.S. hospitals continue to hide actual prices from consumers nearly 20 months after the Hospital Price Transparency Rule went into effect, according to an Aug. 9 press release from the organization. The transparency law went into effect in January 2021 to establish...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telemedicine could be linked to clinician burnout, study says
Telemedicine can be less efficient than in-person care, potentially adding to clinician burnout, according to a July 28 analysis published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. Researchers tracked after-work hours for 2,129 physicians at the New York City-based NYU Langone Health System and found that clinicians who delivered more...
beckershospitalreview.com
Duke LifePoint hospital to retain Medicare contract
Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center will retain its Medicare contract following a state survey in May that identified immediate jeopardy to patients' health and safety. The N.C. Department of Health Service Regulation determined three events threatened patient safety earlier this year at the Duke LifePoint hospital: one died after a fall and sedation at the facility; another died shortly after his heart monitor was disconnected. The third incident involved a suicidal patient who locked himself in a bathroom in the hospital's emergency room lobby and threatened to overdose on medication that regulators say the hospital should have confiscated.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nursing home staff recovery won't occur until at least 2026 without help: 3 notes
If the nursing home industry continues to fill staffing gaps at its current rate, it will take until at least 2026 to return to pre-pandemic levels without assistance, an Aug. 8 report from the National Healthcare Association/National Center for Assisted Living found. The report projected based on the nursing home...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tricare to require copayments for troop telehealth appointments
Tricare, the healthcare program for the U.S. military, is bringing back copayments for telehealth care after a two-year hiatus, according to reporting in Task and Purpose Purpose. Tricare has not announced an official date for when copayments will return. However, it updated the Federal Register of the policy change in...
beckershospitalreview.com
As Biden signs CHIPS Act, CIOs debate whether it will help hospitals
On Aug. 9, President Joe Biden signed into law the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which provides $52 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor sector. The global chip shortage has affected a variety of industries over the past two-plus years, including healthcare. But how exactly has the dearth of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Wake Forest creates digital platform to increase support for stroke patients
Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's Comprehensive Stroke Center created a digital platform aimed at increasing support for patients who suffer major health events such as strokes. The platform, dubbed Compass-CP, uses health informatics algorithms to combine social and functional...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS investing $60M to improve rural healthcare
HHS is investing $60 million in programs aiming to grow the healthcare workforce and increase access to care in rural communities. About $46 million of that total is going toward healthcare job development, training and placement in rural and tribal communities, according to an Aug. 8 HHS news release. The funding includes support for dental hygienists, medical and dental assistants, community-based doulas and other front-line healthcare workers. The funding comes through the American Rescue Plan and will support 31 organizations.
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS awards nearly $90M to community health centers for health equity
HHS awarded nearly $90 million to nearly 1,400 community health centers across the country Aug. 8 to advance health equity through data collection and reporting. The goal of the initiative is to enable health centers to have better data on both patient health status and social determinants of health through modernization efforts.
beckershospitalreview.com
University Hospitals appoints chief physician executive
Cleveland-based University Hospitals appointed Scott Sasser, MD, chief physician executive and president, effective Aug. 1. Dr. Sasser previously worked at Prisma Health in South Carolina, where he was the CEO of Prisma Health Medical Group, according to an Aug. 5 press release. At University Hospitals, he will be a part...
beckershospitalreview.com
It's time for pharmacists to help tackle monkeypox, ASHP leader says
When the U.S. government declared monkeypox a public health emergency Aug. 4, nothing was said about whether pharmacists would aid the vaccination effort. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists is looking to fix that. Currently, states are deciding how their short supply of monkeypox vaccines are being administered, and a...
beckershospitalreview.com
NextGen adds group visit telehealth option
Cloud-based healthcare tech company NexGen Healthcare has added a group visit function to its telehealth platform that will allow specialists and other providers to collaborate on the same telehealth call and include patients' family members, the company said Aug. 9. NextGen, which last month surpassed 3 million virtual visits since...
beckershospitalreview.com
LGBTQ+ patients receive different level of care, one-third of physicians say
About one-third of physicians see disparities in LGBTQ+ medical care due to patients' sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a new Medscape report. The report, released Aug. 9, is based on a survey of more than 2,340 physicians in more than 29 specialties. Data was collected from Jan. 22 to March 2.
beckershospitalreview.com
US buys $26M worth of hard-to-get monkeypox treatment
As the U.S. creeps toward 10,000 monkeypox cases, the HHS ordered $26 million worth of Tpoxx IV fluid, a monkeypox treatment that's difficult for physicians to order, according to an Aug. 9 press release. Tpoxx isn't fully authorized to treat monkeypox, but the CDC named it an "investigational drug" Aug....
beckershospitalreview.com
Intradermal injection: 3 things to know about the US monkeypox vaccine approach
The U.S. is now allowing fractional doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine to be administered via an injection that delivers the dose between, rather than under, layers of skin — an effort that will stretch low vaccine supplies, according to federal health officials. The alternative dosing regimen was greenlit...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 medications not related to pregnancy tossed into post-Roe chaos
With physicians hesitant to prescribe drugs that may have the side effect of terminating a pregnancy after the landmark Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, here are five medications that have been or could soon be targeted, according to The Washington Post:. 1. Methotrexate is an autoimmune drug that's...
beckershospitalreview.com
Oncologists' wealth, debt in 2022: 6 findings
Oncologists’ average income rose about 2 percent to $411,000 in 2022, according to Medscape's "Oncologist Wealth & Debt Report," published Aug. 5. Findings are based on more than 13,000 physicians survey responses. The physicians worked in more than 29 specialties. Responses were collected between Oct. 5, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022. Oncologists made up 3 percent of the respondents.
