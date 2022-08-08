Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center will retain its Medicare contract following a state survey in May that identified immediate jeopardy to patients' health and safety. The N.C. Department of Health Service Regulation determined three events threatened patient safety earlier this year at the Duke LifePoint hospital: one died after a fall and sedation at the facility; another died shortly after his heart monitor was disconnected. The third incident involved a suicidal patient who locked himself in a bathroom in the hospital's emergency room lobby and threatened to overdose on medication that regulators say the hospital should have confiscated.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 HOURS AGO