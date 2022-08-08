Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Hypebae
Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
‘She’s 40’: Fans Of Cardi B Accused Of Age Shaming Nicki Minaj
The Barbz and Bardi Gang went head to head on Twitter over their queens, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, trading insults and hashtags.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Offers Woman Job After Being Catfished In ‘Ex-Assistant’ Scandal
Nicki Minaj has offered the woman whose photo was used in the rapper’s recent “ex-assistant” scandal a job. The woman, Megan F. Bettencourt, fired off a tweet on Wednesday (August 3) explaining she had nothing to do with the allegations made against the Pinkprint rapper. “To be...
EW.com
Beyoncé and Madonna join forces for 'The Queens Remix' of 'Break My Soul'
Music titans Beyoncé and Madonna have come together for their first official collaboration. A day after Queen Bey released remixes of her hit single "Break My Soul" by Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, Nita Aviance, and Will.i.am, she linked up with the Queen of Pop for another new version, aptly titled "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)."
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Responds To Scandalous Allegations Made By Alleged 'Ex Assistant'
Nicki Minaj has addressed the shocking accusations made by an alleged former employee. The Young Money rapper became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday (August 1) after an Instagram user claiming to be her “ex assistant” made a series of allegations about her and those in her inner circle.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut
Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
Nicki Minaj to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs
Click here to read the full article. Rapper, singer and songwriter Nicki Minaj will receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 VMAs, airing live from Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28. “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.” Minaj, a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs...
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Stereogum
Watch Drake Perform With Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne At Young Money Reunion Show
Last night, Young Money affiliates Drake, Nicki Minaj, and (of course) Lil Wayne reunited on stage to celebrate the label that Wayne founded and which was instrumental to all of their come-ups. The Young Money Reunion was supposed to take place this past Monday as part of October World Weekend, but was postponed after Drake had to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test. It was rescheduled for last night and took place at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win
Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
Eminem Unveils ‘Curtain Call 2’ Album Artwork And Tracklist
Click here to read the full article. Eminem is releasing Curtain Call 2, the second installment in his greatest hits series, this Friday (Aug. 5). The album will consist of two discs and include 34 tracks, including classic solo cuts like “Rap God,” “Not Afraid,” “Fall,” and “Beautiful.” Hit collaborations with Juice WRLD (“Godzilla”), Beyoncé (“Walk On Water”), Rihanna (“Love The Way You Lie,” “Monster”), Lil Wayne (“No Love”), and Snoop Dogg (“From The D 2 The LBC”) also appear on the album. The rapper revealed the album’s artwork on social media on Tuesday (Aug. 2). Eminem also unveiled the...
Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked
An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj To Bring Back "Queen Radio" Later This Month
Nicki Minaj is bringing back Queen Radio, later this month, much to the excitement of her fans. In addition to the return of the show, she is releasing a line of merch to mark the occasion. Fans will be able to tune in through Amp, the new live radio app...
musictimes.com
Drake Net Worth Update: Nicki Minaj Claims 'Drizzy' A Secret Billionaire
After their hilarious banter onstage at the OVO Fest in Toronto last weekend, Nicki Minaj and Drake are hitting off again online as the former rode Drizzy's private jet earlier this week. Like the Chatty Cathy she is, Nicki Minaj might have slipped out some information that Drake might have...
thesource.com
Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”
Beyoncé is back with more tunes shortly after the release of Renaissance. Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl. In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music,...
thesource.com
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Radio’ Set for August 11 Return on AMP
On Thursday, August 11 at 7 p.m. PT, Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio will make its official comeback on Amp, the brand-new live radio app from Amazon. Through the app, fans will be able to listen to Nicki live and ring in to ask her questions and engage in direct conversation.
