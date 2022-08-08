Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices
Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals concerned about staff retention, recruiting in wake of Roe reversal
With the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, hospitals are concerned about additional challenges when it comes to recruiting and retaining medical staff, Bloomberg Law reported Aug. 9. The nation's highest court overturned the constitutional protection for abortion June 24, returning the authority to regulate abortion to states. Now...
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
Former VA nurse pleads guilty to $2m unemployment benefits fraud scheme
Heather Huffman and others defrauded the Virginia Employment Commission, the Washington State Employment Security Department, and the California Employment Development Department of unemployment insurance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Permanent shock' to nursing homes? Facilities fail to replace workers who quit after COVID outbreaks
Many nursing homes lost more than half their nurses and aides last year. While nursing home jobs are plentiful, facilities are struggling to rebound.
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
Feds Charge Dozens in $1.2 Billion Health Care Fraud
The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges against 36 people across the country for their alleged involvement in a more than $1.2 billion health care fraud. Federal officials said on July 20 that the investigation involved alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes. Seeking...
beckershospitalreview.com
Sanford Health pays $25K for violating telemedicine claims
Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health, Sanford Clinic and Sanford Medical Center agreed to pay a $25,842 settlement for allegedly submitting claims for telemedicine services that did not meet applicable requirements. The HHS Office of Inspector General alleged that Sanford submitted claims to Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare and the Health Resources and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Tricare to require copayments for troop telehealth appointments
Tricare, the healthcare program for the U.S. military, is bringing back copayments for telehealth care after a two-year hiatus, according to reporting in Task and Purpose Purpose. Tricare has not announced an official date for when copayments will return. However, it updated the Federal Register of the policy change in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Duke LifePoint hospital to retain Medicare contract
Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center will retain its Medicare contract following a state survey in May that identified immediate jeopardy to patients' health and safety. The N.C. Department of Health Service Regulation determined three events threatened patient safety earlier this year at the Duke LifePoint hospital: one died after a fall and sedation at the facility; another died shortly after his heart monitor was disconnected. The third incident involved a suicidal patient who locked himself in a bathroom in the hospital's emergency room lobby and threatened to overdose on medication that regulators say the hospital should have confiscated.
Disabled Individuals Will No Longer Have To Wait For Vocational Rehab Services
While the pandemic has caused a vast slowdown throughout every industry, it has also allowed for the end of long waitlists for vocational rehabilitation. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I), for the first time since 1994, L&I will reopen the Order Of Selection (OOS) to Significantly Disabled (SD) and Non-Significantly Disabled (NSD) individuals. Terminating the waitlist for all SD and NSD applicants seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change goes into effect on August 8.
beckershospitalreview.com
From 'hospital room of the future' to remote mental health monitoring, innovation chiefs share top tech ideas
Health system chief innovation officers literally have the word "innovation" in their titles — and not for nothing. These executives develop and sometimes commercialize technologies that treat patients in their hospitals and beyond. A virtual autism assessment and a medication tracking tool are among the services and products innovation...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems seeking post-acute care talent
Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a care manager...
beckershospitalreview.com
US buys $26M worth of hard-to-get monkeypox treatment
As the U.S. creeps toward 10,000 monkeypox cases, the HHS ordered $26 million worth of Tpoxx IV fluid, a monkeypox treatment that's difficult for physicians to order, according to an Aug. 9 press release. Tpoxx isn't fully authorized to treat monkeypox, but the CDC named it an "investigational drug" Aug....
beckershospitalreview.com
University Hospitals appoints chief physician executive
Cleveland-based University Hospitals appointed Scott Sasser, MD, chief physician executive and president, effective Aug. 1. Dr. Sasser previously worked at Prisma Health in South Carolina, where he was the CEO of Prisma Health Medical Group, according to an Aug. 5 press release. At University Hospitals, he will be a part...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems hiring chief nursing officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a chief nursing officer for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amid outbreak, US has slim access to monkeypox treatment
The nation's only drug to treat monkeypox is wrapped up in red tape, The New York Times reported Aug. 6. There's enough supply of tecovirimat, or Tpoxx, to treat 1.7 million people, according to NPR, but the FDA has only approved it for smallpox, not monkeypox. On Aug. 3, the CDC altered the drug's profile by marking it as an "investigational drug," meaning physicians can prescribe Tpoxx to people infected with monkeypox, but only after enrolling in the clinical trial and a lengthy paperwork process.
beckershospitalreview.com
As Biden signs CHIPS Act, CIOs debate whether it will help hospitals
On Aug. 9, President Joe Biden signed into law the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which provides $52 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor sector. The global chip shortage has affected a variety of industries over the past two-plus years, including healthcare. But how exactly has the dearth of...
beckershospitalreview.com
It's time for pharmacists to help tackle monkeypox, ASHP leader says
When the U.S. government declared monkeypox a public health emergency Aug. 4, nothing was said about whether pharmacists would aid the vaccination effort. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists is looking to fix that. Currently, states are deciding how their short supply of monkeypox vaccines are being administered, and a...
Comments / 0