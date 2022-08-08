Read full article on original website
WATCH: Luke Bryan Puts Concert on Pause to Break Up Fight
Starting his music career writing songs in 2007, it didn’t take long for the talent of Luke Bryan to go mainstream. No stranger to success, the singer is listed as one of the most successful country artists in the 2010s and 2020s. Not to mention he is one of the most awarded country artists as well. Between the award shows and studio time, Bryan loves to entertain the crowd when he is on tour. But during his recent show in Youngstown, Ohio, the songwriter stopped in the middle of a song as two individuals broke out into a fight.
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Luke Bryan recently celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, July 17th. His wife Caroline took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday to my Hunk of burning love!!!” Lina Bryan wrote on Instagram. “We love you! And….I’m going fishing again because well…it’s your birthday! @lukebryan.”
