Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson working at Jackson Wink MMA camp as he continues search for new team
Tony Ferguson promised changes were coming after his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May, and his latest move has brought him to one of the top MMA teams. The one-time UFC interim lightweight champion just recently started working out at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based gym that counts fighters like Holly Holm, Aaron Pico and Michelle Waterson among its ranks.
Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS
Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 49 weigh-ins and faceoffs
Check out these photos from the Dana White’s Contender Series 49 weigh-ins and faceoffs in Las Vegas. (Photos by Ken Hathaway, MMA Junkie)
Yardbarker
Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy, Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola set for Bellator 286
The Bellator 286 lineup continues to grow with the addition of two new bouts, as Aaron Pico faces Jeremy Kennedy at featherweight, while Juan Archuleta meets Enrique Barzola at bantamweight. The promotion confirmed the pairings following an initial report from ESPN. Bellator 286 takes place on Oct. 1 at Long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall announces his immediate retirement from MMA
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall has announced his immediate retirement from MMA. Uriah Hall, 38, (17-11 MMA) has competed 19 times under the UFC banner and was a perennial contender in the middleweight division. ‘Primetime’ is coming off two losses in a row, to Andre Minuz (23-4 MMA) at UFC 276...
Bo Nickal set for UFC debut
Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, rumors, date, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
mmanews.com
Aljamain Sterling Compares Kamaru Usman To Other MMA Greats
Aljamain Sterling is high on Kamaru Usman and places him among the greats. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling seems to be just stepping into his own as a UFC champion. He has now won his first title defense and could be getting ready for his second. He might be a ways away from being called one of the greatest UFC champions ever, but he could get there eventually. One man who Sterling believes is even closer to achieving that status is Kamaru Usman.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 on tap
We've reached the midpoint of the year and UFC has seen incredible action in the first half of 2022. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes. International Fight Week saw City Kickboxing continue its run of dominance...
UFC Announces New Broadcast Deals In Brazil; Rio de Janeiro Set To Host UFC 283 In January
The UFC is set to make its return to Brazil for the first time since March 2020. The promotion officially announced via an official press release on Wednesday that the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro would be hosting UFC 283 on January 21. Additionally, the UFC revealed that their Fight Pass streaming service would launch in Brazil on January 1 and that the Band TV network has become the new broadcast home for the promotion in the country. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement on the news.
Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz
Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
UFC holds off on Bo Nickal, signs three others from Week 3 of DWCS
Bo Nickal lived up to the hype and then some, but it was not enough to gain entry to the Ultimate Fighting Championship—at least not yet. The three-time NCAA wrestling champion submitted Zachary Borrego with a first-round rear-naked choke to highlight Week 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Nickal executed an immediate takedown, threatened with a standing guillotine, transitioned seamlessly to the back and bit down on the fight-ending choke. It took all of 62 seconds. Borrego (4-1) never stood a chance. Even so, UFC President Dana White stopped short of welcoming Nickal to the UFC and instead offered him the opportunity to return later in Season 6, where the American Top Team-trained blue-chip prospect could punch his ticket to the promotion with a second win.
Cris Cyborg announces professional boxing debut to take place Sept. 25 in Brazil
A legend of MMA is making the switch to the boxing ring. On Wednesday, current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg announced on that she will make her professional boxing debut on Sept. 25. The fight will take place in Curitiba, Brazil against Simone Silva, a former Brazilian Nation Boxing Champion...
ESPN
Inside Gerald Meerschaert's bag of submission tricks
Editor's note: This article originally was published prior to Gerald Meerschaert's fight in April. He returns to the Octagon on Saturday, taking on Bruno Silva. The statistics and context here have been updated. Ask any serious MMA follower to name the top five submission fighters in UFC history and you'll...
MMAmania.com
Viva Brazil! UFC 283 official for Jan. 21 in Rio
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a recent press release. No fighters have been attached to the card; however, you can expect a plethora...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more
Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
CBS Sports
UFC Pound-for-Pound Fighter Rankings: Amanda Nunes returns to No. 1 spot after dominating Julianna Pena
The queen of MMA is back. Long live the queen. Fueled by a clean bill of health and an evolved southpaw stance, Amanda Nunes looked every bit the G.O.A.T. of women's MMA at UFC 277 on July 30 by soundly outpointing Julianna Pena in their rematch to regain her women's bantamweight title.
Comments / 0