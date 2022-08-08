ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

butlerradio.com

One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident

One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

No one injured in Ellwood City residential fire

ELLWOOD CITY – Fire Chief Rick Myers said there were no injuries following a residential structure fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday at 116 Hazen Ave. in the borough. Myers said the fire started outside of the house and then eventually entered the attic. He said it was near impossible to get to the...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WKBN

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
MERCER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENSBURG, PA
explore venango

Units Respond to Structure Fire at Joy Mining Machinery Plant

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from area stations were dispatched on Tuesday afternoon to the Joy Mining Machinery plant located on Liberty Street in Franklin. (PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a report came in around 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, of...
FRANKLIN, PA
wtae.com

One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
GREENSBURG, PA
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of hitting cars parked at Star Lake and leading officers on chase

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wheeling woman is facing multiple charges after police said she hit several cars and led officers on a chase after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake Saturday. Police said concert-goers told officers that Manasha Bradley had hit multiple parked cars and refused to stop. According to police, one victim said he even broke Bradley's front passenger window in an attempt to get her to stop. The criminal complaint said Bradley kept driving, and when police tried to turn her car off and get her out, she started fighting and tried to bite an officer.Police said Bradley managed to escape and took off, nearly hitting more cars and other people. Police chased Bradley down Route 18 towards Burgettstown for about two miles before officers said she tried to pass other vehicles by driving off the road but got stuck. "Multiple vehicles were struck during this incident and several lives were placed in danger by her driving actions," police wrote. Bradley is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. 
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Woman arrested for DUI after injuring a West Virginia Sheriff in a crash

A woman was arrested by the West Virginia State Police after a crash on Tuesday. Police say Tess Haynes was arrested and charged with DUI causing serious bodily injury, failure to maintain control, no seat belt, possession of heroin, and possession of crystal meth that was found on her at the jail. Officials say Brooke […]
explore venango

Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Renfrew Man Facing Charges After Leading Police On Chase

A Renfrew man is facing a number of charges after leading police on a chase in southern Butler County yesterday. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old David Johnston is accused of stealing a vehicle and fleeing police. It started around 7:30 yesterday morning, when state police received a call that...
RENFREW, PA
wbut.com

More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning

A number of Butler City streets will be cleaned Wednesday. The cleaning is set from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. City officials remind residents to move their cars from the street or they will be fined. The post More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Twp. Police Report One injured in a Two vehicle Accident Thursday Night

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police were dispatched last Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at 7:57 PM to a two vehicle accident at Brodhead Road and Short Street . According to police a northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Short Street when a southbound vehicle went through the intersection at the red light, and a collision occurred. The northbound vehicle’s driver was injured, and was treated for injuries at the scene. Police reported the accident is under investigation.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA

