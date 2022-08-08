ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Nicki Minaj to get Video Vanguard Award at MTV Awards

By MARK KENNEDY
 2 days ago
MTV Video Music Awards FILE - Nicki Minaj poses in the press room with her award for best hip-hop video for "Chun-Li" at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 20, 2018. Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Awards later this month. Minaj, who has won five MTV trophies for such hits as "Anaconda," "Chun-Li" and "Hot Girl Summer," will get the award and perform at the ceremony on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

NEW YORK — (AP) — Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Awards later this month, joining such previous winning music luminaries as Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Minaj, who has won five MTV trophies for such hits as “Anaconda,” “Chun-Li” and “Hot Girl Summer,” will get the award and perform at the ceremony on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are the top award contenders with seven nominations. Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album “Madame X.”

Also performing will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello with Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. More acts will be announced soon.

