Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH hit $50K by 2030?

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ethereum is the market’s most well-known altcoin. For many investors and enthusiasts, it is much more than just another cryptocurrency. According to experts, it could increase in value by up to 400% by 2022. Since its launch, the price of ETH has risen from $0.311 in 2015 to around $4,800 late last year — with plenty of volatility along the way.
Bitcoin Miners Sold 5,700 BTC During July, New Report Finds

Per a report from Hash Rate Index, Bitcoin miners continued to sell their supply during July. These entities have been negatively impacted by the decline in the price of BTC, and an increase in their operation cost which has resulted in financial stress for their operations. So far, the report...
Why Coinbase Stock Is Falling Today

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Coinbase reported second-quarter revenue of $802.6 million, which missed the estimate of $830.52 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The crypto company reported a quarterly net loss of $4.98 per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of $2.68 per share.
