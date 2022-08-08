Read full article on original website
wbut.com
More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning
A number of Butler City streets will be cleaned Wednesday. The cleaning is set from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. City officials remind residents to move their cars from the street or they will be fined. The post More Butler City Streets Set For Cleaning appeared first on ButlerRadio.com –...
wbut.com
One Injured In City of Butler Crash
One person was taken to the hospital Monday as a result of a crash in the City of Butler. The two vehicle accident happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Brady Street and Main Street. Details on the crash are not known at the moment. Dispatchers say...
wbut.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
wbut.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Drop; CDC Lists Butler Co. As High Transmission
There’s been a slight drop in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital. Officials say they were treating 16 patients for COVID, with one person in the ICU as of Monday. However, the hospital also noted that three people died due to COVID over the...
wbut.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
wbut.com
Disc Golf Tournament To Come To Butler County
Look around Butler County any weekend and you’ll find hundreds of golfers hitting the links. In about a month though, a new tournament will bring many disc golfers to the area. The first ever Butler County Disc Golf Classic will take place in North Boundary Park in Cranberry Township...
wbut.com
BC3 Helping Presentation On Retaining Staff
Several administrators with Butler County Community College will present at an upcoming Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber of Commerce online panel discussion. The Chamber is hosting a virtual Lunchbox Session on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. titled “Finding and Keeping Talented Staff” that will focus on workforce development and resources for employers.
wbut.com
SRU’s Mineo signs with the Minnesota Twins
Slippery Rock University right-handed pitcher Ricky Mineo has signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Twins. Mineo made 27 appearances in his four-year career at The Rock and went 10-5 with one save. He carried a 3.23 ERA and struck out 156 batters in 108 innings pitched. Mineo held opposing hitters to a .195 batting average and was a two-time All-PSAC/West honoree. Mineo recently pitched in the MLB Draft League, a collegiate summer baseball league for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.
