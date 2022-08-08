Read full article on original website
Shen council backs voluntary annexations
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials have given the go-ahead on incorporating a pair of future and current business properties into city limits. During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council held a public hearing and approved a resolution for the voluntary annexations of 700 South Fremont Street and 602 South Fremont Street. The discussion arose after Community First Credit Union at 700 South Fremont Street approached the city about a voluntary annex. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the annexation would have created a situation at 602 South Fremont Street, which was also an unincorporated portion of Fremont County.
Page County board approves radio recorder contract with Montgomery County
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have backed an agreement improving the accessibility to emergency service radio traffic in the county. The Page County Board of Supervisors recently approved a one-year radio recorder contract for $5,000 with Montgomery County to provide recordings of radio traffic for various emergency services. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News that while phone calls can be recorded with the county's current setup at PAGE COMM, there is less certainty about access to radio traffic recordings. Palmer says the contract is similar to those Montgomery County has with Fremont and Mills Counties to utilize "data-logger" technology in accessing recordings for needs such as court hearings.
Glenwood board approves innovative center development agreement
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials have taken the first steps in formally visualizing a new learning opportunity for students. Meeting in regular session Monday, the Glenwood School Board approved an agreement with JG Consulting and Publication, LLC for the development of a charter school or innovation center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the agreement involves Phase I and Phase II of the process to provide additional support to the district in the early development of the facility. He says the center could house various "innovate strands" for high school juniors and seniors beyond the traditional classroom setting.
Montgomery County board receives update on proposed carbon dioxide pipeline
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials received an update on the status of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through a portion of the county. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors heard from Kaylee Langrell with Turnkey Logistics, who is contracted by Summit Carbon Solutions for non-environmental permitting on the company's Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The pipeline -- encompassing just under 700 miles in Iowa -- would run down the full length of the western portion of Montgomery County, running to Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC in Fremont County. Langrell says Summit has received nearly 40% of the required land for the project through voluntary easements in Iowa, but building permits have yet to be submitted in Montgomery County.
Sidney council discusses national flood insurance program
(Sidney) -- Fremont County emergency management officials are calling on the city of Sidney to participate in a flood insurance program. During its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney City Council received a brief presentation from Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius on the National Flood Insurance Program operated through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Currently, the city does not participate in the program, which delivers insurance through a network of more than 50 insurance companies and the NFIP Direct. Contrary to popular belief, Crecelius says if the city received a significant amount of rainfall, several areas in Sidney would be prone to flooding.
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
Mills County economic development officials launch state-designated mega site
(Glenwood) -- Mills County economic development officials are hopeful a newly designated site near Glenwood can entice "world-class" businesses to enter southwest Iowa. Late last week, in partnership with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, MidAmerican Energy, and other stakeholders, the Mills County Economic Development Foundation announced a 1,700-acre area now known as Mills Crossing just east of Glenwood north of U.S. Highway 34, designated for potential businesses. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Mills County Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Marco Floreani says the site has been years in the making.
Graves-Chapple Extension set to host annual field day
(Fairfax) -- Local agriculture producers have a chance to catch up on the latest trends and questions in the industry in Atchison County later this month. The University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center is hosting its 33rd annual Crop Farmers Field Day event on August 23 in Fairfax. The event -- which kicks off with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. -- will host a variety of experts in fields ranging from agronomy and agriculture economics to plant science and land leases. Jim Crawford is the field specialist in agricultural engineering with the extension. Crawford tells KMA News that one presenter will showcase drone technologies utilized to spray fields this year. He adds technology is taking a firmer hold on the agriculture industry.
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
Why Omaha Public Power District's coal plant closure has been delayed
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District’s long-term goal is net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. In the immediate, however, they are asking the board to hold off on some updates. The utility is working on two new power facilities: Standing Bear Lake plant near 120th and Military. Turtle...
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
Creston plant to pay $500K for allegedly faking test results
CRESTON, Iowa — A Creston manufacturing plant will pay $500,000 to settle allegations that it faked test results for materials used in military aircraft. The U.S. Department of Justice says Wellman Dynamics failed to properly test the strength and structure of its large metal casings from 2014 to 2021.
Liljedahl among 2022 'Iowan of the Day' recipients
(Shenandoah) -- One southwest Iowa resident holds the coveted "Iowan of the Day" title for the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Jeannine Liljedahl, president of the Shenandoah Food Pantry, was one of 10 nominees to receive recognition for this year's fair and will be recognized on August 20 at noon on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage. Founded in 1997, the Iowan of the Day award allows the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation to recognize the state's outstanding individuals. Liljedahl says she is thankful to the individual who nominated her and is honored to receive the recognition.
Power outage affecting Nemaha County
PERU-Omaha Public Power district is reporting power outages in Nemaha County. As of 5:15pm Saturday, August 6th OPPD is reporting 168 affected customers in an area that extends from Peru, Brownville, Nemaha, and portions of Auburn. To report an outage and find more information, visit www.oppd.com.
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
Various Long-Term Lane and Ramp Closures on Highway 75 Starting Monday
(Omaha, NE) -- Major road construction gets underway on Highway 75 in South Omaha on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m. through the Fall of 2022, U.S. Highway 75 will have various lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs in the area, weather permitting. US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane between F Street and J Street. The Interstate 480 southbound ramp to 75 southbound and the I-80 eastbound ramp to US-75 southbound will be reduced to one lane.
Iowa metal manufacturer settles US government complaint
A southwest Iowa company that makes metal castings used by military contractors in helicopters and other equipment has reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging the company failed to test the castings and falsely certified test results over seven years.
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
Three people critically injured after 'electrical event' at Google Data Center in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Three people are critically injured after an "electrical event" at the Google Data Center in Council Bluffs. Authorities responded to the center, which is located near Bunge and Wabash avenues, around noon. According to authorities, three people were burned by an "electrical event," but no...
