Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
wfcnnews.com
"Oasis Powersports" to host grand opening this weekend
MARION - A vacant building in Marion now has new life thanks to the Black Diamond Ownership Group. Oasis Powersports, now located in the former "Toys-R-Us" building in Marion, will be hosting a grand opening this weekend. Things will get started with a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday along...
wrul.com
White County Fair Crowns New Royalty to Open Festivities
Night one of the 143rd White County Fair is in the books and some familiar names are wearing crowns. The new Little Miss, Anna Claire Campbell beat out 11 other contestants for the title. The 8-year-old blonde haired, blue eyed Campbell enjoys arts and crafts, macaroni and cheese, tumbling, and cheering.
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfmo.com
Two Injured in Tuesday Crash
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) Two people are recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a crash involving two SUV's in Perry county Tuesday morning. Highway Patrol records show 39 year old Deza R. Rumbold, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving north on Highway 61, at Route M, when an SUV headed east, driven by 32 year old Christopher O. Bird, of Wauconda, Illinois, failed to stop at a stop sign. It pulled into the path of Rumbold's vehicle and the two collided. Rumbold and Bird received moderate injuries. Bird was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Rumbold, and her two passengers, a 10 year old male juvenile and an 8 year old female juvenile, who both received minor injuries, were taken to Perry County Memorial Hospital. Everyone involved in the accident was wearing a safety device during the wreck. The accident took place a little after 11 o'clock.
KMOV
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
wsiu.org
New clinic in Carbondale plans to provide more than abortion care
Leaders of a new clinic opening next month in Carbondale hope they can fill a need for residents in the region - and in surrounding states. CHOICES CEO Jennifer Pepper says the new facility won't be just an abortion provider - they'll also provide gender-affirming care, as well as other services they hope to bring online in the coming years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfcnnews.com
Marion officer awarded for saving life of 7 year-old girl
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Marion Police officer was presented with an award at Monday night's city council meeting in Marion for his heroic actions in saving the life of a child. Officer Sam Ward was awarded the lifesaving award from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for his actions in saving the life of a 7 year-old girl earlier this year with CPR.
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 29-year-old Centralia woman for burglary and retail theft. Krystyne Kelly of North Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 28-year-old Angel Jackson of Paducah, Kentucky on a Marion County warrant for criminal damage to property. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held Sunday in lieu of $2,500 bond.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
wrul.com
Norris City Village Board Members Threatened Prior to Meeting Monday Night
The Norris City Village Board meeting was held last (Monday) night, instead of its regular night on the first Monday of the month. Scott Mareing was there and has this report…. There were threats made to board members by an unidentified person, so two Norris City Police Officers were on...
wfcnnews.com
WANTED: Thief steals gold coins, currency, jewelry from Benton Antique Mall
BENTON - An investigation is ongoing after a thief stole thousands of dollars worth of antique items from the County Seat Antique Mall in Benton. The situation occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17, 2022. According to owner Joe Sprague, some of the items stolen were gold and silver coins/graded coins along with currency and jewelry.
wsiu.org
A suspect has been arrested for an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
An arrest has been made in an armed robbery last month at a pizza restaurant in Cape Girardeau. On July 3, officers responded to the Marco’s Pizza for a reported armed robbery. The suspect brandished a firearm and stole cash from the business. After a thorough investigation, including assistance...
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop brings drug charges for Paducah pair
A traffic stop on Houser Road near Old Mayfield Road Sunday afternoon resulted in drug charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter also allegedly was in possession of marijuana. While...
wsiu.org
High COVID transmission in region is likely underreported
The southern Illinois region is showing increased transmission of COVID -- and health officials say rates are likely even worse than reported. Jackson County Health Department COVID Operations Chief Paula Clark said the amount of testing being done at home means the numbers are likely higher than reported. She said that while home testing is an important tool, it's important to remember that people may not test positive immediately and anyone with symptoms should be cautious.
Comments / 0