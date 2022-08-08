ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Safety and Crime Reduction Commission Hosts a Healthy Mind Matters Back-to-School Event

By Lucia Viti
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKxxJ_0h9DTijC00
JTA bus

Jacksonville — The Safety and Crime Reduction Commission (SCRC) is partnering with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) to end the stigma surrounding mental health care.

A Community Bus Tour: A Healthy Mind Matters Back-to-School Event will be held on August 13th from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Philippian Community Church, 7578 New Kings Rd. The event is a partnership between the Safety and Crime Reduction Commission and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority as they work to end the stigma surrounding mental health care.

Mental health experts, Duval County Public School, Kids Hope Alliance and vendors will be present to share information with parents, children, as well as the community concerning the importance of mental health care. In addition there will be discussion on ways to prepare for a successful new school year. School supplies and back packs will be provided.

The free family event includes games and food. This, the fourth SCRC and JTA Community Bus Tour will include stops on the Eastside, Northside, and in Arlington’s Justina neighborhood.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Man fatally crashes truck into dumpster on Rogero Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one death in a single-vehicle crash at Rogero Rd and Crestline Dr. JSO reports that around 2:40 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling south on Rogero Rd. The truck then left the road hitting both a dumpster and utility...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Teenager fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North, police say

Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
WOKV

15-year-old in custody in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Arlington area

Jacksonville FL — A 15-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the Arlington area on Tuesday. Police say around 2 AM officers responded to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road near Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the two were initially together at the hotel. The 15-year-old was in possession of a gun and at some point, it discharged and hit the victim. Police say the suspect then fled the scene with several guns and without calling for help. After leaving the area, the 15-year-old got rid of the guns and called police to report the incident, miles away from the initial shooting, on University Boulevard near I-95.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Heralded 2021 QB class looks for more success in year 2

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — The performance didn't come close to matching the hype for the 2021 quarterback class. With QBs going 1-2-3 for third time ever in the common draft era and five going off the board in the first round for the fourth time, expectations were high for Trevor Lawrence and Co.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
82K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy