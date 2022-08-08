ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian breakup

By Christine Samra
 2 days ago

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, took to Instagram early Monday morning to roast comedian Pete Davidson.

The former “Saturday Night Live” actor and West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, announced the end of their relationship this past Friday after dating for about 10 months.

Ye/West, who lives in Hidden Hills, mocked the split with a fake New York Times front page reading “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

At the bottom, in very small print, there’s a sentence that fires shots at the Yeezy designer’s former friend, rapper Kid Cudi. “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers,” the line read. This referred to when Cudi stormed off the stage at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami after fans threw things at him.

The “Donda” rapper and his reality star ex are currently in divorce proceedings. Ye lost the fifth lawyer on the case days ago, according to TMZ .

Ye and Kardashian tied the knot back in 2014. They have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Pslam.

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
