7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Hypebae
Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song
Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
PopSugar
Diddy Drops Teyana Taylor-Directed Video Starring His Sons and Tiffany Haddish
Diddy has released a new video for his song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller — and it stars some very special guests. The video, which premiered on July 20, was directed by Teyana Taylor and features Tiffany Haddish as a bouncer who checks the vibes of anyone looking to enter her club. Meanwhile, Diddy attempts to flirt with a woman who seems to be an old flame, but this starts an argument that leads Diddy to retreat to a bathroom where he loses his cool. Fortunately, things go uphill from there. Diddy's sons, Quincy, Justin, and King, also make appearances.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Beyoncé Reportedly Hosting International Listening Parties for ‘Renaissance,’ Confirms It’s A Three-Part Album
Beyoncé is in full marketing mode ahead of the release of her highly anticipated studio album Renaissance. To kick off what will be a Queen Bey-filled weekend, the esteemed performer is rumored to be hosting a series of listening parties in Europe, Vibe reports. On Tuesday, international social media accounts for Sony Music Entertainment announced a “Club Renaissance” listening party experience to promote the new album.
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
musictimes.com
Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne Reunion Concert CANCELED; Here’s the Devastating Reason
Bad news for fans! It appears that the highly-anticipated Young Money reunion show won't push through anymore after Drake made a shocking announcement online regarding his health. Taking to his official Instagram account, the Toronto-based rapper revealed he's "devastated" after testing positive for COVID-19. However, he assured fans that his...
Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked
An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
Stereogum
VMAs Revive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Announce Nicki Minaj As 2022 Recipient
Over the years, MTV has used its Video Vanguard Award, later rechristened the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, as a lifetime achievement award and a chance to secure an appearance by a legit celebrity on their show. They haven’t always handed out the award — it went dormant for most of the 2000s and, after resuming for most of the 2010s, hasn’t been granted since Missy Elliott in 2019 — and the winners haven’t always been known for their iconic music videos. But the show is resurrecting the award this year to honor one Onika Maraj.
'#NoNickiNoCareer': Minaj Age-Shamed by Cardi B Fans
The pop stars' longtime rivalry resurfaces as Cardi B fans targeted Nicki Minaj on Twitter following the release of a promo for her upcoming single.
Singer Chloe Names Andre 3000 as Her Favorite Rapper
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Coming up as a child musical prodigy alongside her younger sister Halle, Chlöe is now a 24-year-old woman who is walking her own path. The young sisters signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment management, production and entertainment company in 2015, establishing a relationship that continues to this day. Now, stepping out as a solo act, Chlöe exists in a world where she mixes R&B, pop, dance and more into one package. Hailing from Atlanta, Chlöe is quickly becoming one of the “it” girls, shining both in the studio as she prepares her self-titled debut album, and on-screen on ABC’s Grown-ish, plus upcoming films Jane and The Georgetown Project. She took time out of her busy schedule to discuss her hip-hop roots, how she chooses which songs to cover and her favorite rappers.
Nicki Minaj Teases Fans With A Trailer To Her Upcoming 6-Part Documentary
If there is one thing Nick James, aka Nicki Lewinsky, aka Nicki the Boss, aka the one and only Nicki Minaj—is not going to do, is disappoint her fans. She has teased The Barbz with a long-awaited documentary for years. And, it may finally be coming to a screen near you. The first trailer for […]
musictimes.com
Drake Net Worth Update: Nicki Minaj Claims 'Drizzy' A Secret Billionaire
After their hilarious banter onstage at the OVO Fest in Toronto last weekend, Nicki Minaj and Drake are hitting off again online as the former rode Drizzy's private jet earlier this week. Like the Chatty Cathy she is, Nicki Minaj might have slipped out some information that Drake might have...
soultracks.com
Charlie Wilson reclaims title as Billboard all-time #1 Adult Male R&B Artist
(Los Angeles – August 10, 2022) – Charlie Wilson’s “No Stoppin’ Us,” featuring, Babyface, Johnny Gill, and K-Ci Hailey is #1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart, making Wilson Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artists with the most No. 1’s ever on the chart. “No Stoppin’ Us” additionally makes history as Billboard’s first song ever with 4 credited artists to reach No. 1 on the chart. This accomplishment also gives K-Ci Hailey his first No. 1 song as a solo artist. All 4 artists are managed under P Music Group who is promoting the record, which was released via the Parandise imprint, giving the label its first No. 1 song & P Music Group its eighth No 1.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Albums From Eminem, NBA YoungBoy, Bobby Shmurda, Doechii + More
HipHopDX – While Beyoncé stole the show with her genre-bending Renaissance album last week, this week’s edition of HipHopDX’s New Music Friday Albums coverage is fairly even-keeled and balanced between releases from superstars and trending artists alike. Along with the arrival of Eminem’s star-studded Curtain Call...
thesource.com
Beyoncé and Madonna Collaborate for the First Time on “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS Remix)”
Beyoncé is back with more tunes shortly after the release of Renaissance. Teaming with Madonna, Queen Bey released “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” This is the first collaboration between Beyoncé and The Material Girl. In the single, Beyoncé shouted out iconic Black women in music,...
Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne reunite on stage: 'It starts here, ends here'
After postponing the Young Money Reunion concert, Drake held the anticipated show Saturday night at the Budweiser stage in Toronto. During the live show, Drake expressed his gratitude to his Young Money family, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.
