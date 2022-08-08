Mississippi Insight for July 17, 2022: Wolfe and Bryant
Mississippi Today’s Anna Wolfe talks about the latest developments in Mississippi’s TANF scandal and renewed scrutiny of former Gov. Phil Bryant’s ties to the key defendants. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
