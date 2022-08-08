ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Insight for July 17, 2022: Wolfe and Bryant

By Tom Wright
 2 days ago

Mississippi Today’s Anna Wolfe talks about the latest developments in Mississippi’s TANF scandal and renewed scrutiny of former Gov. Phil Bryant’s ties to the key defendants. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.

