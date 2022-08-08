Smoked red potatoes topped with a deliciously creamy cajun sauce take these Smoked Cajun Smashed Potatoes over the top and make the perfect side dish!. If you know me, then you know that I love to use my smoker whenever I can. These Smoked Cajun Smashed Potatoes have become one of my favorite recipes. They are absolutely packed with flavor, from the seasoning to the sauce, everything works so well together. These work great as an appetizer or a side dish to some of your favorite meals. If you want a showstopper side dish, then you need to make this Smoked Cajun Smashed Potato recipe!

