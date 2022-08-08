Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Districts Start School Year, Stafford Superintendent Shares Changes
Thousands of students across six Northern Virginia school districts returned to the classroom Wednesday. Schools in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, as well as Manassas City, are back in session. “We’re really excited to welcome everybody to Stafford County Public Schools and to kick this school year off...
Inside Nova
Local schools file appeals to VHSL Recommended Alignment Plan
The following local schools have submitted appeals to the Virginia High School’s Recommended Alignment Plan for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years. Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 5, Region D to Class 6 Region B. Freedom-South Riding (Loudoun County): Requests move from Class 6 Region B to...
WSET
Should teachers be allowed to tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ+? Youngkin weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
Inside Nova
Number of Arlington 'virtual' students to plunge as delivery method changes
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
nbc16.com
Inside Nova
Manassas educators eager for return to normalcy
Juliet Finnegan was right where she wanted to be Wednesday morning. By 7 a.m., the first-year principal at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas was posted at the building’s entryway, hanging out with the school’s Husky mascot, greeting staff members and eagerly awaiting the arrival of students on the first day of school.
Inside Nova
Arlington school system getting closer to full staffing as new year approaches
Arlington Public Schools is on track to have all the teachers it needs to welcome students back to classrooms later in August. With just 68 full-time vacancies, the school system’s ranks were 97.8-percent filled as of Aug. 4, Superintendent Francisco Durán told School Board members at that evening’s meeting.
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Inside Nova
Departing-in-2023 Fairfax supervisor still has much on his plate
Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
NBC12
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
WTOP
Amid teacher shortage, Montgomery Co. Public Schools says school system is 98% staffed
Three weeks before the start of the school year, school leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they’re still looking to fill hundreds of vacant positions, from full-time teachers to support workers and bus drivers. But even with the vacancies, MCPS Schools CEO Monifa McKnight said the school system is...
Inside Nova
Arlington County board adjusts rules on public comment at its meetings
Rules change will reduce public-comment opportunities in Arlington Is it an effort to merely streamline the process, or a plot to curtail independent voices from reaching the public at Arlington County Board meetings? You make the call. Before leaving on their summer hiatus, County Board members made a small but...
wfmd.com
First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching
Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington leaders forcing housing changes down throats of public
Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
Inside Nova
Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington arts agencies teaming up
Local arts agencies from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria on Aug. 8 announced the formation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the region. The effort is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the...
WJLA
First day of school for Fredericksburg students is Monday, here's what to know
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — Monday is the first day of school for Fredericksburg City Public Schools. While parents are getting their students ready to head back into the classroom, the staff has been working hard to make sure kids have a healthy and safe school year. The superintendent and...
Free Expungement Clinic to be Held in Manassas
Provided by the Prince William Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. On Aug. 20, 2022, an Expungement Clinic will be held in Manassas. This is the second expungement clinic to be held in the area. The first-of-its-kind in Virginia event debuted in the Town of Dumfries, created and led by Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and Councilwoman Selonia Miles. The event, which was held with the support of Clerk of Circuit Court Jacqueline Smith, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and the Dumfries Police Department, has been credited with creating a “blueprint” for such events across the Commonwealth.
Inside Nova
Fairfax government to offer charging stations to public -- for a fee
Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned by Fairfax County. Based on a retail-fee schedule approved unanimously Aug. 2 by the Board of Supervisors, the county the following day began levying motorists a cost of 30 cents per kilowatt hour to charge their electric vehicles.
Inside Nova
Arlington Democrats overwhelmingly, but not unanimously, back bond pacakge
By overwhelming but (with one exception) not unanimous margins, the Arlington County Democratic Committee has voted to support the six Arlington government bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot. The action, in line with decades’ worth of tradition within the party, means Democratic literature will ask the Arlington electorate to...
