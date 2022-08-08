ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Districts Start School Year, Stafford Superintendent Shares Changes

Thousands of students across six Northern Virginia school districts returned to the classroom Wednesday. Schools in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, as well as Manassas City, are back in session. “We’re really excited to welcome everybody to Stafford County Public Schools and to kick this school year off...
STAFFORD, VA
Inside Nova

Local schools file appeals to VHSL Recommended Alignment Plan

The following local schools have submitted appeals to the Virginia High School’s Recommended Alignment Plan for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years. Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 5, Region D to Class 6 Region B. Freedom-South Riding (Loudoun County): Requests move from Class 6 Region B to...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas educators eager for return to normalcy

Juliet Finnegan was right where she wanted to be Wednesday morning. By 7 a.m., the first-year principal at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas was posted at the building’s entryway, hanging out with the school’s Husky mascot, greeting staff members and eagerly awaiting the arrival of students on the first day of school.
MANASSAS, VA
WTOP

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school

Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Departing-in-2023 Fairfax supervisor still has much on his plate

Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfmd.com

First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
FREDERICK, MD
Inside Nova

Letter: Arlington leaders forcing housing changes down throats of public

Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax, Alexandria, Arlington arts agencies teaming up

Local arts agencies from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria on Aug. 8 announced the formation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the region. The effort is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PWLiving

Free Expungement Clinic to be Held in Manassas

Provided by the Prince William Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. On Aug. 20, 2022, an Expungement Clinic will be held in Manassas. This is the second expungement clinic to be held in the area. The first-of-its-kind in Virginia event debuted in the Town of Dumfries, created and led by Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and Councilwoman Selonia Miles. The event, which was held with the support of Clerk of Circuit Court Jacqueline Smith, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and the Dumfries Police Department, has been credited with creating a “blueprint” for such events across the Commonwealth.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax government to offer charging stations to public -- for a fee

Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned by Fairfax County. Based on a retail-fee schedule approved unanimously Aug. 2 by the Board of Supervisors, the county the following day began levying motorists a cost of 30 cents per kilowatt hour to charge their electric vehicles.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

