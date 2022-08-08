Provided by the Prince William Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. On Aug. 20, 2022, an Expungement Clinic will be held in Manassas. This is the second expungement clinic to be held in the area. The first-of-its-kind in Virginia event debuted in the Town of Dumfries, created and led by Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and Councilwoman Selonia Miles. The event, which was held with the support of Clerk of Circuit Court Jacqueline Smith, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and the Dumfries Police Department, has been credited with creating a “blueprint” for such events across the Commonwealth.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO