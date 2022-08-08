Mississippi Insight for July 10, 2022: Fitch and Simmons
We hear a video address from Miss. Attorney General Lynn Fitch on addressing the needs of women and children in the post-Roe world – stats show a lot of those needs are not being met in Mississippi. And Senate state Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-Greenville) offers a warning about Republicans’ massive tax cut plan. Hosted by 12 News’ Byron Brown and produced by Tom Wright.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
