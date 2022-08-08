ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbotsford, WI

Yardbarker

Bruins: 3 Remaining Free Agent Forwards to Target

The Boston Bruins had themselves an eventful start to the work week, as they signed Patrice Bergeron , Pavel Zacha, and David Krejci to new contracts. Although these are likely going to be the last major moves the team makes before the regular season begins, it wouldn’t hurt them to bring in one last depth forward. When looking at the remaining free agents on the board, there are three who stand out, in my opinion. Let’s take a look at each of them.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC

New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate

Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams

The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC

Back in December, Boston Bruins’ highly-touted prospect Fabian Lysell was selected for Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Unfortunately for Lysell and all the other players in the tournament, it was shut down after just four days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. After nearly nine months, the tournament will take place beginning Tuesday in Edmonton.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Nathan MacKinnon and Avalanche Reportedly Discussing Historic Contract

With the Colorado Avalanche being the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions, many are wondering what will come of their superstars. After all, Gabriel Landeskog signed an eight-year, $56 million contract, and Cale Makar signed a six-year, $54 million contract back in July 2021, which leaves Nathan MacKinnon remaining. He has one year left on his seven-year, $44.1 million deal ($6.3 million AAV) that he signed in 2016. Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic stated at the 2022 NHL Draft that they are hoping to get an extension done this offseason and that getting him locked in was his priority. With that, there is a general idea of what MacKinnon’s next contract could entail.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense

It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bakersfield Condors sign five to AHL deals

The Bakersfield Condors have made a number of moves Tuesday as they fill out their roster for the 2022-23 season. Graham McPhee, 22, was drafted by the Oilers in the 5th round of the 2016 draft and joined the Condors full-time last year. Over 36 games, the left winger has scored five goals and 11 points. He’s the son of Vegas Golden Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NHL

DeBoer talks joining Stars, Pavelski as coach in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special offseason edition, we feature new Dallas Stars coach Peter DeBoer, who was hired June 21. Peter DeBoer is ready...
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Max Pacioretty to undergo surgery

Max Pacioretty’s debut with the Hurricanes is going to have to wait a while. The team announced today that the veteran winger is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday and will be out for six months. The 33-year-old was acquired from Vegas last month...
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups

On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Bennett takes Stanley Cup to Alberta hometown, hangs with Mounties

Avalanche assistant coach fundraises for Innisfail hockey on day with trophy. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are giving Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard, a run for his money. Colorado Avalanche assistant coach Ray Bennett took the Stanley Cup to his hometown of Innisfail, Alberta on Monday, and he made...
NHL
Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings sign Jake Walman to one-year contract

Walman was a restricted free agent after finishing a two-year contract with a $725,000 cap hit, a deal he originally signed with the St. Louis Blues. He had an arbitration hearing scheduled on August 11th, but the two parties have managed to reach an agreement beforehand. With this deal done, there are no more arbitration cases left for the summer.
DETROIT, MI

