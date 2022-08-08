Read full article on original website
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone
Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
MetOx Technologies Announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as Chief Executive Officer
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- MetOx Technologies, Inc., a Houston-based manufacturer of high temperature superconducting (HTS) wire, announces Arthur (Bud) Vos as its new CEO, adding to its world-class team of business leaders developing technology for advanced energy transition solutions. Bud brings decades of experience scaling businesses in clean energy and grid technologies, and a track record for innovative leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006018/en/ Arthur (Bud) Vos, CEO, MetOx Technologies, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
Essential Utilities’ Longtime Chief of Staff Appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Brian Dingerdissen.Image via Essential Utilities. As part of a planned succession, Essential Utilitieshas named Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, as vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
Learning Suite Provider Docebo Welcomes Ryan Brock as Chief Marketing Officer
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Ryan Brock has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Brock brings over two decades of experience developing and implementing high-impact growth strategies & programs for technology and SaaS companies. In addition, he will prioritize scaling global demand, raising awareness of the Company’s brand & products, and further establishing Docebo as the go-to thought leader in the e-learning industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005113/en/ Ryan Brock, Chief Marketing Officer, Docebo (Photo: Business Wire)
Invisible College and Nas Academy Revamp Online Education Through Web3 Technology
Educating the mainstream on web3 and its broader intricacies remains the #1 priority in the blockchain industry. Nas Academy and Invisible College acknowledge the need for a dedicated course set. Their joint-effort crypto academy for Web3 paves the way for a more robust educational focus and onboarding of the next million users.
Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion Department Seeks Applicants for First International Writers Program
Universal’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI) department announced on Wednesday the opening of applications for three of its writers programs, including the brand new international Universal Global Writers Program. The Universal Global Writers Program, which marks GTDI’s first talent program to be headquartered internationally, will work with both...
Christine Whichard Earns Top Cybersecurity Spot at SmartBear with Promotion to CISO
SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has promoted Christine Whichard to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), supporting the company’s global offices. She is taking on this new position in addition to her current responsibilities as SVP of IT Services and Infrastructure. Christine joined SmartBear more than four years ago and has been an instrumental leader in the company’s cybersecurity plans, including an overhaul of its Information Security program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005097/en/ “The CISO role has become increasingly important as digital technologies continue to dominate and employees are working around the world,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Christine has been a driving force in advancing the maturity of our global business enterprise IT Services and Infrastructure and assumed a key leadership role in cybersecurity, including building the SmartBear Information Security program from the ground up. As our deep commitment to information security advances, I am proud to have Christine as our CISO at SmartBear, continuing to scale and innovate our cybersecurity program.”
Why Being a Specialist in Your Field Isn't Cutting It in Today's Rapidly Evolving Workplace
In a changing world, is it better to be a specialist or a generalist?
PARTech Picks Up MENU to Build Out Unified Commerce Solutions
Global restaurant technology company PAR Technology (PARTech) has closed an acquisition deal for MENU Technologies, an omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands. The acquisition of MENU gives PARTech a digital ordering tool to complement its suite of unified commerce solutions, according to a press release Tuesday (Aug. 9). With...
Consumer Demand Driving Growth in the Tech Sector of Franchise
Tech-savvy entrepreneurs can jump on the bandwagon of innovation.
'I'm a CEO, Here Are My 4 Tips for Career Success'
These key lessons have helped me get to where I am today.
